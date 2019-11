T-Mobile debuts holiday season early with BOGO deals on Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, more

T-Mobile, your favorite carrier, is launching holiday deals this Friday with a BOGO on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series smartphones when you add a line. In addition, the carrier will have a similar offer for the LG G8 ThinQ and a wide range of other deals on smartphones, tablets, and watches.So, starting November 15, T-Mobile customers are eligible for a free smartphone with BOGOs on Samsung and LG, plus more free tablets, watches and smartphones with bill credits when they add a new line on a qualifying plan.If you're in the market for a flagship smartphone, you'll be pleased to know that if you buy a Samsung Galaxy S10e , S10, S10+, S10 5G, Note 10 or Note 10+ from T-Mobile, you will receive another one free with monthly bill credits when you join the carrier and activate both phones or add a voice line on an existing qualifying rate plan.The same goes for T-Mobile customers who buy the LG G8 ThinQ . Also, the following smartphones will be available for free with monthly bill credits when you activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan: Motorola Moto E6 REVVLRY , Samsung Galaxy A10e , LG Aristo 4+ and LG K40 Starting Friday, November 15, customers who buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch will get a second smartwatch of equal or lesser value free with monthly bill credits when they add a line. Also, T-Mobile lets customers get another popular smartwatch and take $200 off a second one, with monthly credits.The Samsung Galaxy Tab A will be available for free with monthly credits with the activation of a new 6GB or higher mobile internet plan. Finally, the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will be 50% off with monthly bill credits with the activation of a new 6GB or higher mobile internet.