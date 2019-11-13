T-Mobile debuts holiday season early with BOGO deals on Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, more
If you're in the market for a flagship smartphone, you'll be pleased to know that if you buy a Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G, Note 10 or Note 10+ from T-Mobile, you will receive another one free with monthly bill credits when you join the carrier and activate both phones or add a voice line on an existing qualifying rate plan.
The same goes for T-Mobile customers who buy the LG G8 ThinQ. Also, the following smartphones will be available for free with monthly bill credits when you activate a new voice line on a qualifying rate plan: Motorola Moto E6, Moto G7 Power, REVVLRY, Samsung Galaxy A10e, LG Aristo 4+ and LG K40.
Starting Friday, November 15, customers who buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch will get a second smartwatch of equal or lesser value free with monthly bill credits when they add a line. Also, T-Mobile lets customers get another popular smartwatch and take $200 off a second one, with monthly credits.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A will be available for free with monthly credits with the activation of a new 6GB or higher mobile internet plan. Finally, the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will be 50% off with monthly bill credits with the activation of a new 6GB or higher mobile internet.
2 Comments
2. KENNE
Posts: 30; Member since: Oct 23, 2014
posted on 9 hours ago 0
3. OneLove123
Posts: 1248; Member since: Aug 28, 2018
posted on 4 hours ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):