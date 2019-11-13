Disney+ is already rocking the streaming industry with incredibly early milestone





It's obviously not fair to make these comparisons, but Netflix barely added 6.8 million paying subscribers worldwide between July and September this year for a grand total of more than 158 million people, with Hulu, which just so happens to also be owned by Disney, lagging far behind, at around 28 million subscribers as of the end of Q1 2019, up by 3 million compared to the previous quarter.





It's almost hard to imagine just how fast Disney+ will be able to expand its reach when it becomes available around the world. Don't forget, the November 12 launch was a US, Canada, and Netherlands-only thing, which makes the 10 million milestone that much more impressive. Then again, one important thing that may have helped inflate the number somewhat artificially (apart from the aforementioned free trial) is Verizon's killer deal for both new and existing customers





Of course, Apple TV+ started off with a similarly "unfair" advantage over Netflix earlier this month, as recent iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, and Apple TV buyers are all eligible for a free year of service, and we're not seeing the Cupertino-based tech giant crowing over the platform's achievements... yet.



