T-Mobile is bringing back a very popular free perk

T-Mobile subscribers have received a full-season of the MLB.TV app for free, and this perk is returning for 2026. This is not a perk that you can sneeze at because the freebie is valued at $149.99. The perk is available from the T-Life app (of course) between March 24 and March 30. If you love baseball, the MLB.TV app is a must-have and getting it for free is a big deal. It's a Grand Slam for T-Mobile subscribers. Since 2016, qualifying





Another baseball season is here with the free MLB.TV app for some T-Mobile subscribers





The app allows you to watch out-of-market games on your phone, tablet, and television. You can also listen to live radio play-by-play for all Major League teams. You'll be able to enjoy the summer while listening to the Miami Marlins stun the world en route to their third World Series title (Hey, we can all dream). With MLB.TV, you'll be able to watch documentaries, get the latest baseball news (which is great during the trade deadline), highlights, and more.









T-Mobile subscriber, or fail to redeem the offer in time, you can download the app from If you're not asubscriber, or fail to redeem the offer in time, you can download the app from the App Store or the Play Store and pay the big bucks for a full season. Or, you can just install the app and stream the free game of the day, although local blackout rules still apply.





The free version of the app will give you a pitch-by-pitch "visualizer" showing the location of the pitch (ball/strike) and the speed of the pitch. Video of in-game highlights (a big homer, a great catch, or a timely hit) will be available to view immediately after it happens.

But if you are a T-Mobile subscriber and redeem your offer in time, you will be getting all the great features that the MLB.TV app has from Opening Day to the last out of the regular season. Because MLB.TV does not stream during the postseason, you are limited to listening to the live radio feeds during those games.



