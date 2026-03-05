T-Mobile is bringing back a very popular free perk
T-Mobile subscribers once again are offered a perk that gives them a $150 app subscription as a free perk.
T-Mobile brings back a popular free app subscription valued at $150. | Image by PhoneArena
It's a Grand Slam for T-Mobile subscribers. Since 2016, qualifying T-Mobile subscribers have received a full-season of the MLB.TV app for free, and this perk is returning for 2026. This is not a perk that you can sneeze at because the freebie is valued at $149.99. The perk is available from the T-Life app (of course) between March 24 and March 30. If you love baseball, the MLB.TV app is a must-have and getting it for free is a big deal.
Another baseball season is here with the free MLB.TV app for some T-Mobile subscribers
The app allows you to watch out-of-market games on your phone, tablet, and television. You can also listen to live radio play-by-play for all Major League teams. You'll be able to enjoy the summer while listening to the Miami Marlins stun the world en route to their third World Series title (Hey, we can all dream). With MLB.TV, you'll be able to watch documentaries, get the latest baseball news (which is great during the trade deadline), highlights, and more.
T-Mobile gives qualified subscribers a free season of the MLB.TV app. | Image by T-Mobile
If you're not a T-Mobile subscriber, or fail to redeem the offer in time, you can download the app from the App Store or the Play Store and pay the big bucks for a full season. Or, you can just install the app and stream the free game of the day, although local blackout rules still apply.
"We are always looking for ways to give our customers more of what they love – and our customers love baseball! They streamed MILLIONS of hours of MLB.TV in 2025, so obviously we wanted to extend this free offer for another season."
-T-Mobile
The free version of the app will give you a pitch-by-pitch "visualizer" showing the location of the pitch (ball/strike) and the speed of the pitch. Video of in-game highlights (a big homer, a great catch, or a timely hit) will be available to view immediately after it happens.
T-Mobile ends a different free sports perk
But if you are a T-Mobile subscriber and redeem your offer in time, you will be getting all the great features that the MLB.TV app has from Opening Day to the last out of the regular season. Because MLB.TV does not stream during the postseason, you are limited to listening to the live radio feeds during those games.
Soccer fans have received the MLS app for free from T-Mobile in the past. This year, existing Apple TV+ subscribers are getting every MLS game without paying extra. This led T-Mobile to end its MLS promotion.
