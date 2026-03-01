Honor impresses at MWC with world's thinnest foldable and tablet, and a phone straight out of sci-fi
Honor today unveiled the Robot Phone, Magic V6, MagicPad 4, and a couple of other products.
Honor's latest tablet and foldable phone. | Image by Honor
Honor announced a suite of new products at MWC 2026, all centered around integrated AI experiences.
While the Robot Phone may sound like something that might not make it into the wild, The Verge reports that Honor aims to release it in the second half of 2026, though availability will be limited to China.
The Magic V6 is particularly impressive, having the honor of being the thinnest bendable phone, packing the largest battery of any foldable device, and being the first device in the category to offer an IP69 rating. The company is also trying to court Apple users by increasing cross-brand device compatibility.
Between its thinnest tablet and slimmest foldable, both with respectable specs, Honor has displayed a commitment to delivering hardware that pushes boundaries. Of course, with these among the early releases of the year, it might not be long before the records are broken, but the gadgets are impressive nonetheless.
Honor Robot Phone
Honor Robot Phone | Image by Honor
Honor previewed the futuristic Robot Phone, offering a new spin on how an AI phone might interact with users in the not-too-distant-future. It's not just a new category, but, as Honor puts it, a whole new species of smartphones.
The phone features robot-grade motion and cinematic imaging, meaning its motorized parts can move autonomously based on AI-powered cues.
Honor puts it a step above everyday static smartphones like the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10. The Robot Phone is also endowed with multimodal perception, allowing it to process visual, auditory, and motion inputs simultaneously.
The phone's all-angle camera can follow the subject around to keep it perfectly framed. It even exhibits emotional body language, allowing it to shake its head at you or dance.
Honor leveraged its foldable expertise to create this engineering marvel. The company squeezed a compact 4DoF gimbal system into the device to enable motion control. The three-axis gimbal stabilization system stabilizes videos, tracks subjects, and allows for automatic rotation for cinematic effects.
Honor Magic V6
Magic V6 | Image by Honor
The company also revealed its new foldable phone, the Magic V6. The phone measures just 8.75mm thick when folded, but still manages to pack a 6,660mAh battery, thanks to the silicon-carbon tech.
The device has a 6.52-inch outer screen and a 7.95-inch inner screen, both with 120Hz refresh rates. The crease on the inner screen is 44% less deep than the previous generation, making it less noticeable. The phone is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance.
The Magic V6 is the first foldable phone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. It features advanced vapor chamber cooling to prevent the phone from heating up.
As is customary these days, the device comes with AI-based productivity features to optimize multitasking.
The Magic V6 is coming to select markets in the second half of the year.
MagicPad 4 and MagicBook Pro 14
Rounding out the announcements are the company's new tablet and laptop.
The MagicPad 4 is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-fueled tablet with a skinny profile of just 4.8mm, making it the thinnest tablet around.
It boasts a category-topping 3K OLED 12.3-inch screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. It will be available in Grey and White, and the price will start at €699 (~$826).
Lastly, the Honor MagicBook Pro packs a 14.6-inch OLED display and an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor.
Making a splash
While the Robot Phone may sound like something that might not make it into the wild, The Verge reports that Honor aims to release it in the second half of 2026, though availability will be limited to China.
The Magic V6 is particularly impressive, having the honor of being the thinnest bendable phone, packing the largest battery of any foldable device, and being the first device in the category to offer an IP69 rating. The company is also trying to court Apple users by increasing cross-brand device compatibility.
Color me impressed
Between its thinnest tablet and slimmest foldable, both with respectable specs, Honor has displayed a commitment to delivering hardware that pushes boundaries. Of course, with these among the early releases of the year, it might not be long before the records are broken, but the gadgets are impressive nonetheless.
The Robot Phone might be a little gimmicky, but with this being the first iteration, we can expect more practical versions from the company in the future. It's a shame that it will only be available in China, though.
