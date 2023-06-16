T-Mobile expands free in-flight Wi-Fi to nearly 100% of domestic flights on partner airlines

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

T-Mobile announced a partnership with domestic airlines to provide customers with free Wi-Fi during flights last year. However, the service did not cover all local flights on T-Mobile’s partners airlines, so you had to keep your fingers crossed if you really needed internet while flying with one of these companies.

But that seems to be a thing of the past, as T-Mobile has just announced that it has expanded in-flight connection to cover nearly 100 percent of domestic flights on all partner airlines Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta and United.

In addition to getting free in-flight Wi-Fi, T-Mobile customers will receive more built-in travel benefits, including free high-speed data in over 215 countries, exclusive deals with T-Mobile TRAVEL from Priceline, AAA for free for a year and much more. All these perks are included in T-Mobile’s plans.

What makes the announcement important is the fact that any Delta Airlines SkyMiles member, regardless of whether or not they’re a T-Mobile customer, will be able to access fast, free Wi-Fi thanks to T-Mobile for streaming, business, and more.

So, whether you’re flying with Delta, Alaska, United or American Airlines, you no longer have to worry about coverage if you need in-flight Wi-Fi. Not to mention that it’s completely free if you’re a T-Mobile customer.

