T-Mobile expands free in-flight Wi-Fi to nearly 100% of domestic flights on partner airlines
T-Mobile announced a partnership with domestic airlines to provide customers with free Wi-Fi during flights last year. However, the service did not cover all local flights on T-Mobile’s partners airlines, so you had to keep your fingers crossed if you really needed internet while flying with one of these companies.
In addition to getting free in-flight Wi-Fi, T-Mobile customers will receive more built-in travel benefits, including free high-speed data in over 215 countries, exclusive deals with T-Mobile TRAVEL from Priceline, AAA for free for a year and much more. All these perks are included in T-Mobile’s plans.
So, whether you’re flying with Delta, Alaska, United or American Airlines, you no longer have to worry about coverage if you need in-flight Wi-Fi. Not to mention that it’s completely free if you’re a T-Mobile customer.
But that seems to be a thing of the past, as T-Mobile has just announced that it has expanded in-flight connection to cover nearly 100 percent of domestic flights on all partner airlines Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta and United.
What makes the announcement important is the fact that any Delta Airlines SkyMiles member, regardless of whether or not they’re a T-Mobile customer, will be able to access fast, free Wi-Fi thanks to T-Mobile for streaming, business, and more.
