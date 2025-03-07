GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Starlink starts challenging T-Mobile’s Wi-Fi in-flight supremacy

By
T-Mobile Wireless service
Starlink kit
Starlink kits are nearly four times lighter than kits from other providers | Image credit: United Airlines
When it comes to in-flight Wi-Fi, there aren’t many providers that offer this service to US airline companies. Typically, in-flight Wi-Fi is available via a satellite connection, which is provided by specialized companies like Starlink and Viasat.

However, T-Mobile has already signed a partnership with many US airline companies to provide its subscribers, as well as passengers who aren’t T-Mobile customers, with Wi-Fi in-flight services.

For United Airlines passengers, the process of getting Wi-Fi in-flight on domestic planes is about to become a lot simpler, as the company has just announced it has installed Starlink on its first regional aircraft. Following the deal with SpaceX last year, United Airlines is now fulfilling its commitment to having over 40 aircrafts fitted with Starlink kits through the end of 2025.

Our ability to roll-out this innovative service with unprecedented speed and scale is a direct result of the advanced equipment, technology and team of experts at United. Starlink has been a terrific partner – our combined spirit of innovation and collaboration will enable us to hit our goal of more than 300 regional aircraft installations before the end of this year.

– Grant Milstead, United VP of Digital Technology, March 2025

The reason United chose Starlink is because it can be installed faster (less down time), it weighs a lot less (85 pounds vs. 300 pounds), it’s simpler to install, it’s more fuel-efficient, it’s weather-proofed, and more reliable.

The airline company claims that it takes only 8 hours on average to install the Starlink kit, which is 10 times faster than installing non-Starlink equipment. Moreover, it takes United 4 days to de-install existing equipment, install Starlink, run tests and close-up the aircraft parts opened during the installation, versus an average of 10 days for other inflight providers.

Video Thumbnail

Installing a Starlink kit in a United Airlines plane takes just 8 hours on average | Video credit: United Airlines

As far as speeds go, United says that customers onboard its planes equipped with Starlink kits can expect Wi-Fi speeds up to 250 Mbps, which is 50 times faster than current regional aircraft speeds.

If you’re a regular United Airlines customer, you’ll be happy to know that Starlink access will be free for all MileagePlus members. The Wi-Fi in-flight service includes various entertainment experiences such as streaming services, shopping, gaming and more.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

