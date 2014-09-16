Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad

What are the best alternative, third-party keyboards that you should try if you are not perfectly content with the native one on your device?





The choice is as rich as ever these days, and while the native solutions have quickly implemented support for the most innovative features out there like easy access to GIFs and stickers, some of the alternative keyboards have their own merit.





We explore the best third-party keyboards for mobile devices right below and tell you the advantages and the flaws of those apps.





Gboard

SwiftKey

GIF Keyboard

Ginger Grammar

Fleksy









Gboard (Google Keyboard) Android Download on iOS



A keyboard made by Google, GBoard is available on both iOS and Android, and it comes with a bunch of neat features including an excellent "glide typing" support, great voice recognition, the option to quickly do a Google search right as you type, plus multilingual typing the easy way without having to constantly switch between different languages. Here is a quick overview of the most important features it offers:

Glide Typing — Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter Voice typing — Easily dictate text on the go Handwriting — Write in cursive and printed letters Search and share — Press the G to search and share anything from Google Emoji Search — Find that emoji, faster GIFs — Search and share GIFs for the perfect reaction. Multilingual typing — No more switching between languages manually. Gboard will autocorrect and suggest from any of your enabled languages. Google Translate — Translate as you type in the keyboard



SwiftKey







One of the most popular keyboards on Android, SwiftKey has brought excellent auto-correction, fast swipe-typing, and plenty of colorful themes to iOS as well.





It comes with the promise to continually learn and adapt to your unique way of typing, so that it learns your slang, nicknames and emoji, so it can give you an autocorrect experience that is actually helpful.





GIF Keyboard









Even though the above listed keyboards do come with a GIF section where you can easily find great GIFs, the one who really cares about their GIF selection should definitely look into this dedicated keyboard. It offers two larger rows of GIFs at the same time, so it's easier to pick the right funny image, and it also allows you to easily create collections of your often used stuff so you can text faster on the go.





Ginger Grammar

$5. Download on iOS | Android









Ginger is not merely a keyboard with autocorrect, it is a keyboard with a built-in spell checker that allows you to write without all those annoying grammar mistakes. It will correct your spelling and syntax, looking at the context of the sentence. This is great since often we type in a rush and errors creep in, and while this is perfectly okay with friends, it could make a really bad impression if you are writing to clients at work.



