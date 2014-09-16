Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad
What are the best alternative, third-party keyboards that you should try if you are not perfectly content with the native one on your device?
The choice is as rich as ever these days, and while the native solutions have quickly implemented support for the most innovative features out there like easy access to GIFs and stickers, some of the alternative keyboards have their own merit.
We explore the best third-party keyboards for mobile devices right below and tell you the advantages and the flaws of those apps.
- Gboard
- SwiftKey
- GIF Keyboard
- Ginger Grammar
- Fleksy
DID YOU KNOW: "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" is a pangram, a phrase that contains all of the letters of the alphabet, used to test keyboards.
Gboard (Google Keyboard)
A keyboard made by Google, GBoard is available on both iOS and Android, and it comes with a bunch of neat features including an excellent "glide typing" support, great voice recognition, the option to quickly do a Google search right as you type, plus multilingual typing the easy way without having to constantly switch between different languages. Here is a quick overview of the most important features it offers:
Glide Typing — Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter
Voice typing — Easily dictate text on the go
Handwriting — Write in cursive and printed letters
Search and share — Press the G to search and share anything from Google
Emoji Search — Find that emoji, faster
GIFs — Search and share GIFs for the perfect reaction.
Multilingual typing — No more switching between languages manually. Gboard will autocorrect and suggest from any of your enabled languages.
Google Translate — Translate as you type in the keyboard
SwiftKey
One of the most popular keyboards on Android, SwiftKey has brought excellent auto-correction, fast swipe-typing, and plenty of colorful themes to iOS as well.
It comes with the promise to continually learn and adapt to your unique way of typing, so that it learns your slang, nicknames and emoji, so it can give you an autocorrect experience that is actually helpful.
GIF Keyboard
Even though the above listed keyboards do come with a GIF section where you can easily find great GIFs, the one who really cares about their GIF selection should definitely look into this dedicated keyboard. It offers two larger rows of GIFs at the same time, so it's easier to pick the right funny image, and it also allows you to easily create collections of your often used stuff so you can text faster on the go.
Ginger Grammar
$5. Download on iOS | Android
Ginger is not merely a keyboard with autocorrect, it is a keyboard with a built-in spell checker that allows you to write without all those annoying grammar mistakes. It will correct your spelling and syntax, looking at the context of the sentence. This is great since often we type in a rush and errors creep in, and while this is perfectly okay with friends, it could make a really bad impression if you are writing to clients at work.
Fleksy
Download Fleksy on iOS | Android
Fleksy is another cool keyboard that allows you to customize the look with a bit more color, but it's best trick is simply speed and convenience. It comes with Hotkeys, a Number Row, Cursor Control, One-Handed Typing, Rainbow Key Pops and more. GIFs, Memes, Stickers, over 800 Emojis, and 50+ themes is just a short summary of what you get. Unlike other obnoxious apps that offer customization, this one is not an ad-infested mess.
49 Comments
1. RebelwithoutaClue unregistered
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 9:39 AM 11
21. pulkit1
Posts: 354; Member since: Jul 03, 2014
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 2:18 PM 1
25. RebelwithoutaClue unregistered
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 5:18 PM 1
26. promise7
Posts: 894; Member since: Jul 03, 2013
posted on Sep 18, 2014, 3:29 AM 1
2. darkkjedii
Posts: 31772; Member since: Feb 05, 2011
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 9:40 AM 1
7. jackwong64
Posts: 60; Member since: Apr 23, 2014
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:15 AM 0
13. darkkjedii
Posts: 31772; Member since: Feb 05, 2011
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 11:04 AM 1
10. bestmvno
Posts: 251; Member since: Mar 07, 2014
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:29 AM 5
23. cheeseycheeser
Posts: 413; Member since: Mar 24, 2011
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 4:28 PM 2
12. Quezdagreat
Posts: 428; Member since: Apr 05, 2012
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:42 AM 2
14. darkkjedii
Posts: 31772; Member since: Feb 05, 2011
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 11:05 AM 1
19. Quezdagreat
Posts: 428; Member since: Apr 05, 2012
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 1:46 PM 1
28. joey_sfb
Posts: 6794; Member since: Mar 29, 2012
posted on Sep 18, 2014, 4:56 AM 0
3. Planterz
Posts: 2120; Member since: Apr 30, 2012
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 9:43 AM 5
16. Vexify
Posts: 570; Member since: Jun 16, 2014
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 12:48 PM 0
4. ThePython
Posts: 902; Member since: May 08, 2013
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 9:58 AM 2
5. Reluctant_Human
Posts: 914; Member since: Jun 28, 2012
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:00 AM 0
6. blingblingthing
Posts: 986; Member since: Oct 23, 2012
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:05 AM 3
27. marlboro
Posts: 94; Member since: Mar 27, 2014
posted on Sep 18, 2014, 3:53 AM 0
8. fatexo
Posts: 221; Member since: May 21, 2010
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:20 AM 0
9. agentoj
Posts: 105; Member since: Oct 29, 2009
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:25 AM 0
11. bestmvno
Posts: 251; Member since: Mar 07, 2014
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:31 AM 1
52. g2a5b0e unregistered
posted on Feb 28, 2015, 8:02 AM 0
15. willytbk
Posts: 252; Member since: Aug 15, 2012
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 11:38 AM 0
17. LikeMyself
Posts: 631; Member since: Sep 23, 2013
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 1:01 PM 2
18. shuaibhere
Posts: 1986; Member since: Jul 07, 2012
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 1:38 PM 0
44. Fazz1977
Posts: 153; Member since: Oct 15, 2014
posted on Nov 26, 2014, 3:59 PM 0
20. scsa852k
Posts: 331; Member since: Oct 16, 2012
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 2:06 PM 2
22. 87186
Posts: 312; Member since: Aug 01, 2014
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 3:00 PM 0
24. Stuntman
Posts: 843; Member since: Aug 01, 2011
posted on Sep 16, 2014, 4:55 PM 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):