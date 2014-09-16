Apple Apps Picks

Victor H.
posted by Victor H.
Jan 27, 2020, 9:18 AM
Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad
What are the best alternative, third-party keyboards that you should try if you are not perfectly content with the native one on your device?

The choice is as rich as ever these days, and while the native solutions have quickly implemented support for the most innovative features out there like easy access to GIFs and stickers, some of the alternative keyboards have their own merit.

We explore the best third-party keyboards for mobile devices right below and tell you the advantages and the flaws of those apps.

  • Gboard
  • SwiftKey
  • GIF Keyboard
  • Ginger Grammar
  • Fleksy

DID YOU KNOW: "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" is a pangram, a phrase that contains all of the letters of the alphabet, used to test keyboards.

Gboard (Google Keyboard)

Download on iOS | Android


A keyboard made by Google, GBoard is available on both iOS and Android, and it comes with a bunch of neat features including an excellent "glide typing" support, great voice recognition, the option to quickly do a Google search right as you type, plus multilingual typing the easy way without having to constantly switch between different languages. Here is a quick overview of the most important features it offers:

Glide Typing — Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter
Voice typing — Easily dictate text on the go
Handwriting — Write in cursive and printed letters
Search and share — Press the G to search and share anything from Google
Emoji Search — Find that emoji, faster
GIFs — Search and share GIFs for the perfect reaction.
Multilingual typing — No more switching between languages manually. Gboard will autocorrect and suggest from any of your enabled languages.
Google Translate — Translate as you type in the keyboard

SwiftKey

Download iOS | Android


One of the most popular keyboards on Android, SwiftKey has brought excellent auto-correction, fast swipe-typing, and plenty of colorful themes to iOS as well.

It comes with the promise to continually learn and adapt to your unique way of typing, so that it learns your slang, nicknames and emoji, so it can give you an autocorrect experience that is actually helpful.

GIF Keyboard

Download on iOS | Android


Even though the above listed keyboards do come with a GIF section where you can easily find great GIFs, the one who really cares about their GIF selection should definitely look into this dedicated keyboard. It offers two larger rows of GIFs at the same time, so it's easier to pick the right funny image, and it also allows you to easily create collections of your often used stuff so you can text faster on the go.

Ginger Grammar

$5. Download on iOS | Android


Ginger is not merely a keyboard with autocorrect, it is a keyboard with a built-in spell checker that allows you to write without all those annoying grammar mistakes. It will correct your spelling and syntax, looking at the context of the sentence. This is great since often we type in a rush and errors creep in, and while this is perfectly okay with friends, it could make a really bad impression if you are writing to clients at work.

Fleksy

Download Fleksy on iOS | Android


Fleksy is another cool keyboard that allows you to customize the look with a bit more color, but it's best trick is simply speed and convenience. It comes with Hotkeys, a Number Row, Cursor Control, One-Handed Typing, Rainbow Key Pops and more. GIFs, Memes, Stickers, over 800 Emojis, and 50+ themes is just a short summary of what you get. Unlike other obnoxious apps that offer customization, this one is not an ad-infested mess.

49 Comments

RebelwithoutaClue unregistered
Reply

1. RebelwithoutaClue unregistered

Does this mean we will see less of damn you autocorrect? Because it always appeared to me, 90% of those were on an iPhone. Shame, I rather liked those

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 9:39 AM

pulkit1
Reply

21. pulkit1

Posts: 354; Member since: Jul 03, 2014

most are photoshopped jokes meant to be funny . Did you really not know that ?

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 2:18 PM

RebelwithoutaClue unregistered
Reply

25. RebelwithoutaClue unregistered

I knew some of them couldnt been true, didn't think they were photoshopped just typed incorrectly on purpose. Which would have been a whole lot easier and made more sense than photoshopping

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 5:18 PM

promise7
Reply

26. promise7

Posts: 894; Member since: Jul 03, 2013

They can be faked by using a number of websites too where you just type what you want the message to say and it adds it to a iOS looking screenshot like this one for example, http://www.ios7text.com/

posted on Sep 18, 2014, 3:29 AM

darkkjedii
Reply

2. darkkjedii

Posts: 31772; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

Not too excited about this. On my note 3, I have the Samsung keyboard, and the kit kat or jellybean one, and never use them.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 9:40 AM

jackwong64
Reply

7. jackwong64

Posts: 60; Member since: Apr 23, 2014

Right, I would rather stick with the regular keyboard, I don't see what is wrong with that?!?!?! I always stick with the stock app.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:15 AM

darkkjedii
Reply

13. darkkjedii

Posts: 31772; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

Yeah, stock is best.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 11:04 AM

bestmvno
Reply

10. bestmvno

Posts: 251; Member since: Mar 07, 2014

That "Samsung" keyboard is actually Swiftkey, or a derivative depending on how you look at it. Swiftkey partnered with Samsung for that device, and so Samsung's keyboard uses Swiftkey's technology as a base.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:29 AM

cheeseycheeser
Reply

23. cheeseycheeser

Posts: 413; Member since: Mar 24, 2011

And that's why the samsung keyboard is bae

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 4:28 PM

Quezdagreat
Reply

12. Quezdagreat

Posts: 428; Member since: Apr 05, 2012

and what does this article have to do with note 3 or android?

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:42 AM

darkkjedii
Reply

14. darkkjedii

Posts: 31772; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

Nothing, other than to point out that I don't use em on a platform that's had em for eons, and probably won't now in iOS.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 11:05 AM

Quezdagreat
Reply

19. Quezdagreat

Posts: 428; Member since: Apr 05, 2012

Ok I got you

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 1:46 PM

joey_sfb
Reply

28. joey_sfb

Posts: 6794; Member since: Mar 29, 2012

I don't think a lot of iOS user will switch to third parties keyboard. Human are creature of habits. Still there maybe be a few Android users that is also iOS user, good to stick with a common keyboard for both platform.

posted on Sep 18, 2014, 4:56 AM

Planterz
Reply

3. Planterz

Posts: 2120; Member since: Apr 30, 2012

3rd party keyboards?!?! Such innovation. It's about time, Apple. But thanks for the years of hilariously horrible/naughty autocorrects. With Swiftkey I've never had a DYAC incident, although the time it suggested "Santorum" after typing my boss' name "Rick" was a bit of a head-scratcher.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 9:43 AM

Vexify
Reply

16. Vexify

Posts: 570; Member since: Jun 16, 2014

Just so you know... DYAC's were made. Not auto correct funny fails, although some were. DYACs large iPhone community was due to the ability to make your own convo with yourself, and edit the contact name. Most DYACS are not DYACs like you think they are.... Just a pro tip for the fooled ones.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 12:48 PM

ThePython
Reply

4. ThePython

Posts: 902; Member since: May 08, 2013

inb4 "urr durr innovation Apple is late" troll comments.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 9:58 AM

Reluctant_Human
Reply

5. Reluctant_Human

Posts: 914; Member since: Jun 28, 2012

My sausage fingers have been begging for swiftkey the few times I use my 5s for a while now.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:00 AM

blingblingthing
Reply

6. blingblingthing

Posts: 986; Member since: Oct 23, 2012

Why isn't Google keyboard on the list?

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:05 AM

marlboro
Reply

27. marlboro

Posts: 94; Member since: Mar 27, 2014

ask Microsoft! lol

posted on Sep 18, 2014, 3:53 AM

fatexo
Reply

8. fatexo

Posts: 221; Member since: May 21, 2010

I have used all types of phones in the past (WP7, Android 4.4, iOS6-7), I always used the stock default keyboard.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:20 AM

agentoj
Reply

9. agentoj

Posts: 105; Member since: Oct 29, 2009

How do you guys like swiftkey vs swype? I used swype on my Evo, but never for around to using swiftkey.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:25 AM

bestmvno
Reply

11. bestmvno

Posts: 251; Member since: Mar 07, 2014

Swiftkey is great at word prediction, but I always found it to be pretty bad at "flow" their term for swiping. When you flow, you are often only given one word as an option when you've completed flow, for me, that word is wrong way more often than it should be, particularly when compared against Swype.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 10:31 AM

g2a5b0e unregistered
Reply

52. g2a5b0e unregistered

I agree 100%. I used Swiftkey for months, but I had to go back to Swype because of that. The one other thing I'll give Swiftkey is the dedicated number row. I still prefer Swype by a large margin though.

posted on Feb 28, 2015, 8:02 AM

willytbk
Reply

15. willytbk

Posts: 252; Member since: Aug 15, 2012

I use swiftkey before on my G2 but now use Google Keyboard on my Moto G. As for iPhone, i am ok with the stock keyboard, we'll see whwn iOS update on my 5s.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 11:38 AM

LikeMyself
Reply

17. LikeMyself

Posts: 631; Member since: Sep 23, 2013

Would be great if Google adds its excellent Google Keyboard to the party! Use it on all my devices!

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 1:01 PM

shuaibhere
Reply

18. shuaibhere

Posts: 1986; Member since: Jul 07, 2012

Google keyboard sucks Imo... I prefer swype over anything.... Just my preference.... No offense...

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 1:38 PM

Fazz1977
Reply

44. Fazz1977

Posts: 153; Member since: Oct 15, 2014

Google keyboard rules.

posted on Nov 26, 2014, 3:59 PM

scsa852k
Reply

20. scsa852k

Posts: 331; Member since: Oct 16, 2012

Swiftkey all the way.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 2:06 PM

87186
Reply

22. 87186

Posts: 312; Member since: Aug 01, 2014

shape writing is the only one that's been accurate enough for me to actually use

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 3:00 PM

Stuntman
Reply

24. Stuntman

Posts: 843; Member since: Aug 01, 2011

I was so hyped about iOS 8 and third party keyboards, but I'll have to wait to get it on my iPhone 5S. My company told me that there are some compatability issues with iOS 8 and that I should refrain from upgrading until further notice. :( I really don't like the default iPhone keyboard and was hoping to replace it with SwiftKey. Looks like I'll have to wait before being able to type better on my iPhone. At least my iPad Mini is my personal device, so I can get iOS 8 on it and add SwiftKey.

posted on Sep 16, 2014, 4:55 PM

