Epic $701 price cut turns the Surface Pro 11 with 1TB of storage into a delight

This is an absolutely mind-blowing 41% discount, by the way. And obviously, it's about a pretty buffed-up model. Here, you get 16GB RAM, 1TB of storage, a Snapdragon X Elite chip, and an OLED display.



This Windows option may not be as popular as the



Perfect for work-related tasks, this slate features two USB-C ports for quick data transfer, charging, and more, as well as a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a built-in kickstand. And with the ultra-powerful Snapdragon chip, you get solid multitasking potential.



Paired with a keyboard and a stylus, this device can quickly become your laptop replacement for on-the-go use. That said, Microsoft doesn't give you any accessories in the box (unlike Lenovo), so you'd have to cough up extra if you want the ultimate experience.



Recommended For You The good news? Battery life is quite good here. According to Microsoft, you can get up to 14 hours of use on a single charge. Even better, with 65W charging support, getting it back to 100% doesn't take a long time.



Bottom line: the Surface Pro 11 isn't exactly a cheap tablet, even at 41% off. But this epic $701 price cut definitely makes it a much smarter buy for Windows fans looking for solid horsepower, loads of storage, and a more affordable price. If it's the right choice for you, this is your chance to save big. Just keep in mind that Amazon may end this sale soon, so you might want to act fast.

Coughing up nearly $1,700 is pricey by any standards — no matter what the specs are. But now, you can get one Windows tablet with this hefty price tag at a seriously good discount. I'm talking about the Surface Pro 11, which is now just under the $1,000 mark at Amazon.