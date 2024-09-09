The stunning Motorola Razr+ (2024) is back at its best price on Amazon
Last week's Motorola Store deal on the flashy Razr+ (2024) is gone and over. Don't know which deal we're talking about? The phone arrived for $999.99 with a free pair of Bose earbuds. But that's not necessarily a bad thing, for Amazon has slashed $100 off the gorgeous clamshell foldable's price tag, knocking it back to its best price so far.
The same discount is now live at the official store and Best Buy. Over at Amazon, it's branded as a limited-time deal, so it might very well vanish before long. In other words, if you're seeking a new foldable phone for less than $1,000 right now, this Motorola phone should definitely be on your radar.
The handset features a fantastic 6.9-inch main AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rates and a stunning 4-inch external display. Both screens boast high peak brightness levels, and the main display now supports Dolby Vision HDR. You also get pretty snappy performance with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and a greatly improved camera system with a 50MP main sensor.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is another great choice that arrives at lower prices. Usually costing as much as $1,100, the device is now $150 cheaper on Amazon, making it a more affordable choice.
The Samsung phone wins on the performance front with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Galaxy. It's also the phone with a sturdier design and longer software support. Given that both phones are rather pricey, we'd say a long-term commitment to OS upgrades and security patches is definitely important.
With the Razr+ (2024), you get only four years of software support and three years of OS upgrades. On the other hand, the Z Flip 6 will be up-to-date for seven years. And let's not forget about the AI tricks the Samsung phone comes with, such as voice recording summaries in Notes, translation, and more.
Still having trouble deciding which is the better option for your needs? Take a look at our Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review for more insights.
The Razr+ (2024) is easily Motorola's fashion star. The phone looks absolutely gorgeous with its vivid color options and contemporary leather vegan finish. But it's not all about the good looks with phones, and fortunately, this bad boy is much more than a pretty face, so to speak.
But the Razr+ (2024) is still not the camera phone to take to a concert or an important family gathering. Browse the camera samples in our Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review to get an idea of what photo quality to expect. And don't forget to check out this alternative from Samsung before making the final decision.
Consider the Samsung option as well!
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is another great choice that arrives at lower prices. Usually costing as much as $1,100, the device is now $150 cheaper on Amazon, making it a more affordable choice.
The Samsung phone wins on the performance front with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Galaxy. It's also the phone with a sturdier design and longer software support. Given that both phones are rather pricey, we'd say a long-term commitment to OS upgrades and security patches is definitely important.
Still having trouble deciding which is the better option for your needs? Take a look at our Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024) review for more insights.
