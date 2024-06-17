Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: is it better than 8 Gen 3, what's the difference?





Well, as it happens, the "s" moniker here does not signify a more powerful version. But, in fact, a more budget variant for the "affordable flagships" out there, or the more obscure gaming phones





OK, fine, where does it stand? We've already started reviewing phones with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 here in the office. Those being the Honor 200 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra . The benchmarks are out, but the results won't give us much unless we put them in context.





So, let's track some scores compared to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We picked results from OnePlus phones — they seem like a good middle-of-the-road choice. Samsung phones have that "For Galaxy" tuning, and ROG Phones have superb thermal control inside. But, feel free to use the drop-down menu below the table to add any phone of your choice to compare to.









Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better OnePlus 12 2243 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 2008 Honor 200 Pro 1590 OnePlus 11 1510 OnePlus 10 Pro 1294 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better OnePlus 12 6767 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5352 Honor 200 Pro 4457 OnePlus 11 5046 OnePlus 10 Pro 3676 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better OnePlus 12 5047 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 3217 Honor 200 Pro 2946 OnePlus 11 3692 OnePlus 10 Pro 2582 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better OnePlus 12 2744 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 2245 Honor 200 Pro 2252 OnePlus 11 1739 OnePlus 10 Pro 1617 View all





So, the numbers don't lie — in CPU power, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is somewhere between 8 Gen 3 and 8 Gen 2, regrettably closer to the latter. When 3D testing kicks in, it falls below the 8 Gen 2's power. However, it's worth taking a look at the 3DMark Highest and Lowest scores — this is a test designed to stress the phone and force it to throttle.





Since the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 doesn't have that much headroom, it also does not lose much steam when throttling down — not comparatively. The more powerful processors kick off with much higher scores, but also shave off a lot when throttling.



What is the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 made for?





As we've already seen from the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra — it's a perfect choice for more budget-friendly flagships. It won't wow you with incredible peak power, but it's stable and solid throughout, and definitely offers an upper-tier punch.





It could be the better choice instead of buying an old flagship with a Gen 2 or Gen 1 in it — it's been updated to more modern perks like LPDDR5X, Wi-Fi 7 support. Where Qualcomm didn't cut corners is AI capabilities — with the same NPU features to play with the big boys, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is meant to bring AI features to budget phones





Well... that's potentially there — depends on how manufacturers straddle it. The upgrades are honestly minor, but they can still give modern budget phones slightly more headroom, a bit of an advantage over a flagship from yesteryear (or two).















