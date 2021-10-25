Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro Max + unlimited data plan

 View
Android Apps

Squid Game malicious app gets taken down from the Google Play Store

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Squid Game malicious app gets taken down from the Google Play Store
The now world-famous Netflix TV show Squid Game might have ended its first season, but you can still feel the ripples it created after dropping on the silver screen. Given its tremendous success, Squid Game attracted the attention of many who want to cash in on it, including app developers.

Currently, there are hundreds of Squid Game-related apps out there, and the Google Play Store houses more than 200 of them. Combined, they amount to more than one million downloads worldwide.

Unfortunately, this is also the perfect opportunity for scammers to work their magic and prowl on those indulging in the latest hype. That is exactly what has happened with a certain Squid Game-based app on the Google Play Store, which was taken down for being infected with malware.

Thanks to a cybersecurity researcher called Lukas Stefanko, it was discovered that “Squid Wallpaper 4K HD” (the app in question) was giving hackers the means necessary to send “malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actions.”In other words, neat traps for users to fall in and get scammed into losing their money.



The malware itself is called “Joker”, and it has been previously spotted in other apps on the Google Play Store. Stefanko states that Squid Wallpaper 4K HD was installed on about 5000 phones before it finally got taken down by Google. He advises those who already have the app to delete it immediately and run a virus scan on their mobile devices.

The moral of the story? Well, you should thoroughly check an app before downloading it, even if it comes from Google’s official Play Store. Similar apps can be found anywhere, so a bit more caution can go a long way to keep you protected. Also, judging by the example in this situation, you can assume scammers often go for a title that can attract the most users possible, such as wallpaper apps.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Xiaomi will bring 120W charging to the budget Android segment
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Xiaomi will bring 120W charging to the budget Android segment
New iOS 15 Weather feature can show you a real-time rain map
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
New iOS 15 Weather feature can show you a real-time rain map
Updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe are already $29 off
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Updated AirPods Pro with MagSafe are already $29 off
-$29
Google Home is back - this time it’s a smart platform for developers
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Google Home is back - this time it’s a smart platform for developers
Apple says the notch actually gives more space for content on the new MacBook Pros
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Apple says the notch actually gives more space for content on the new MacBook Pros
The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated October 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy - updated October 2021
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless