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Spotify is raising prices in the US once again, here’s how much it’ll cost you

It’s the third time in less than three years that Spotify has become more expensive.

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If you feel like everything is getting more expensive, you’re not alone, and you’re also correct. In the midst of a memory price crisis that will make most of our gadgets, including smartphones, significantly more expensive, Spotify joins the ranks of digital services that can’t evade charging more.

Spotify will raise prices in the US and two more countries


Spotify Premium is about to become more expensive for users in the US, Estonia, and Latvia thanks to a new price increase. The music streaming company announced that it will update the pricing for subscribers, which will be the third price hike since 2023 in the US. Users will be notified about the new prices over the next month, which will take effect with their next billing date.

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US users of Individual Premium plans will now pay $12.99 instead of $11.99. Student plans are also increasing by a dollar from $5.99 to $6.99. Other plans will see larger hikes, with the Family plan increasing from $19.99 to $21.99 and the Duo option rising from $16.99 to $18.99.

Almost an annual occurrence



This is the third Spotify price increase in the US in less than three years. In July 2023, the company increased the price of its individual plan for the first time since launching in the country, increasing the Individual Premium plan from $9.99 to $10.99. Then, in June 2024, a second increase followed, boosting the Individual plan to $11.99 per month.

Would you reconsider your streaming subscriptions because of the price increases?
I’ve already cancelled some of my subscriptions
64.71%
Yes, but my Spotify subscription is staying for sure
11.76%
Maybe, if the prices keep growing
23.53%
No, the subscriptions are still a great deal
0%
34 Votes


Unfortunately, Spotify is only one of many streaming services that have been raising prices lately. In recent months, Peacock and Apple TV started charging more, following the steps of YouTube and Netflix. The latest increase in Spotify’s prices wasn’t a surprise either, as the company already started charging more in other regions in 2025.

There’s a limit


As someone who listens to a lot of new music, Spotify is a blessing. Even with its increased prices, it allows me to listen to much more music than I could afford if I were to pay for individual albums. However, for many users, those prices could feel too high.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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