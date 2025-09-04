At $117 off, Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM5 are too hot to miss
The earbuds are among the best on the market and are a no-brainer at their current price on Amazon!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a pair of great-sounding earbuds? Well, look no further! Go ahead and get the high-end Sony WF-1000XM5 with this generous Amazon deal! The retailer is selling these puppies at a sweet 35% discount, cutting a whole $117 off their price. This allows you to score a pair in silver for just south of $214, instead of splurging around $330. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so you'd better act fast and save as soon as possible, as these are unmissable at their current price.
Being Sony’s answer to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, they deliver exceptional sound out of the box. Their audio features clear highs, balanced mids, and thumping bass, offering a phenomenal listening experience. Of course, if their default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can tailor it to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app.
To top it all off, they boast industry-leading ANC, which, complemented by solid passive isolation, mutes the whole world the moment you turn it on. Meanwhile, their battery life of up to eight hours—up to 24 hours with the case—lets you enjoy long listening sessions, perfect for commuting to and from work or running errands on foot. They also support fast charging, giving you up to an hour of additional playtime from just a three-minute charge.
So, yeah! If premium sound, top-tier noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery life are on your wishlist, the Sony WF-1000XM5 should definitely be on your radar. Therefore, don’t hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a pair at a bargain price now!
