At $651 off, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a top foldable option you can't pass up

Another day, another lovely bargain on Amazon — this one is for foldable phone enthusiasts. The e-commerce giant has slashed a whopping $651 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , Samsung's latest book-like foldable. That's a massive 34% off its original ~$1,900 asking price, a bargain you should consider.While that's a pretty generous discount, the Samsung Store's promo is even better, though it requires a trade-in. If you don't mind sparing an older device, you can save up to $1,000 on the 256GB and 512GB models. Alternatively, the official store offers a $400 price cut with no required trade-ins.We've spent a lot of time testing this Android phone — see ourreview for reference — and it left some pretty nice impressions on us. For starters, it has a very sturdy hinge and a reduced hinge. We say reduced, not completely gone, because it's still more prominent than on other foldables. That said, it's still more modest than on previous Z Fold generations.Aside from that, the handset has two absolutely stunning displays. On the outside, the model sports a 6.3-inch main touchscreen, while the main panel measures 7.6 inches. Both feature a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, super crisp resolution, and vivid colors. They have excellent brightness levels, too, though the Pixel 9 Pro Fold wins on this front.As for performance, thefeatures a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, providing enough horsepower to handle anything you throw at it. The same goes for camera capabilities, especially the 50 MP main sensor. Photos taken with it offer sharp details, proper exposure, and authentic colors.At the end of the day, we know thecertainly isn't the cheapestout there. But you can now get a 34% discount on the Pink colorway or score an even heftier $1,000 max price cut with trade-ins. Get yours and save before it's too late.