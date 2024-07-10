Galaxy AI: special tricks designed for foldables

Sketch to Image: With Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 's screen, the S Pen experience reaches new heights. Introducing Sketch to Image, which enhances creativity by generating image suggestions when you sketch or draw directly on photos in Gallery or Note screen.

With Galaxy AI on the 's screen, the S Pen experience reaches new heights. Introducing Sketch to Image, which enhances creativity by generating image suggestions when you sketch or draw directly on photos in Gallery or Note screen. Enhanced Interpreter: Galaxy AI has also improved communication accessibility on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 . Taking full advantage of its dual-screen design, Interpreter now includes a conversation mode where both participants can easily view translations on both the main and cover screens, ensuring more seamless and natural interactions.

Galaxy AI has also improved communication accessibility on the . Taking full advantage of its dual-screen design, Interpreter now includes a conversation mode where both participants can easily view translations on both the main and cover screens, ensuring more seamless and natural interactions. Note Assist: Simplifies meeting notes with translation, summaries, and automatic formatting for effortless organization.

New Transcript Feature: You can transcribe, translate, and summarize voice recordings directly within Notes.

PDF Overlay Translation: Seamlessly translate and overlay PDF files, ensuring accurate rendering of text, images, and graphs within Notes Texts.

Composer: A fresh addition to Samsung Keyboard that generates suggested text based on keywords for emails and social media apps. Tailored for social media, Composer crafts text that mirrors your tone by analyzing your past posts.





Galaxy Z Fold 6

What's new in terms of AI with the Galaxy Z Flip 6?





And there's more! The new Google Gemini app is fully integrated into the latest Galaxy Z series, offering your own AI-powered assistant directly on your phone. Just swipe the screen corner or say "Hey Google" to summon Gemini's overlay for assistance with writing, learning, or planning.For instance, while watching a music video on YouTube's large screen with the, you can access Gemini's overlay in the multi-window split screen to ask questions. Wondering about the artist? Simply long-press the home button and circle, highlight, or tap on the screen – Circle to Search will provide immediate search results.Galaxy AI brings enhanced functionality to the clamshell foldable, too, especially through FlexWindow, allowing AI-assisted features without unfolding the device. For instance, you can respond to texts with Suggested Replies, which analyzes your recent messages to offer personalized responses.Moreover, AI-powered Photo Ambient lets you customize your device experience. This feature dynamically changes your wallpaper based on the time and weather conditions. It also suggests screen layout options that complement your wallpaper, such as adjusting the clock position and frame color to enhance the overall aesthetic.