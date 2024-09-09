You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Discover Samsung Fall Sale is here! Starting today through September 15, we're getting hefty discounts on top Samsung phones. Today only, the official store gives you a smashing 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal. For less than 24 hours, you can get this fella for up to $1,440 off its price tag.
For the maximum discount of $1,440, you have to pick the 1TB option in select colors, which now sells at the price of the 512GB model (saving you $240), and trade in your Galaxy Z Fold 5 in good condition for an extra $1,200 off. Alternatively, you can claim $450 Instant Samsung Savings, which combine with the double storage upgrade to give you $570 off the foldable.
For the maximum discount of $1,440, you have to pick the 1TB option in select colors, which now sells at the price of the 512GB model (saving you $240), and trade in your Galaxy Z Fold 5 in good condition for an extra $1,200 off. Alternatively, you can claim $450 Instant Samsung Savings, which combine with the double storage upgrade to give you $570 off the foldable.
Foldable phones aren't for everyone. But those who like them will most likely find Z Fold 6's look and feel impressive. The device boasts an IP48 rating and features two great Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The external display measures 6.3 inches, and you also get a 7.6-inch internal display.
Of course, the Samsung foldable also has some downsides, such as the narrow aspect ratio on the external display, the unimpressive 25W wired charging speeds, and the 4,400mAh battery, which remains unchanged from last year's Z Fold 5. Fortunately, another foldable addresses these issues and now arrives at lower prices via the official OnePlus Store. You can probably guess which one we're talking about, right?
If you'd appreciate a wider aspect ratio on the external display, we suggest checking out the OnePlus Store before making the final decision. Over here, you can find a $400 discount on the high-end OnePlus Open. You can trade in any device in any condition for an extra $100 off or opt for the eligible device trade-in options to get up to $385 in additional savings on the OnePlus foldable.
What makes this a noteworthy rival to the Z Fold 6, which is obviously more contemporary? As mentioned, it has a wider 20:9 aspect ratio on the external display, which measures 6.31 inches. You also get a bigger main AMOLED display (7.82 inches, to be exact), 4GB more RAM (16GB vs 12GB on the Samsung), and a bigger battery with significantly faster charging speeds of 67W. Oh, and there's the charger in the box.
Still having trouble picking the winner for you? Read our Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs OnePlus Open review for more insights on the differences between two of the best foldables. And don't forget that you're getting plenty of bang for your buck regardless of which device you get.
The performance is equally remarkable. This bad boy features none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy under its hood, making it a top gaming phone. It's also quite capable on the camera front, and the integrated AI features further improve the overall experience. And with 1TB of storage, there'll be plenty of space for all your favorite games and beloved family photos.
Of course, the Samsung foldable also has some downsides, such as the narrow aspect ratio on the external display, the unimpressive 25W wired charging speeds, and the 4,400mAh battery, which remains unchanged from last year's Z Fold 5. Fortunately, another foldable addresses these issues and now arrives at lower prices via the official OnePlus Store. You can probably guess which one we're talking about, right?
The OnePlus Open is an equally intriguing choice
If you'd appreciate a wider aspect ratio on the external display, we suggest checking out the OnePlus Store before making the final decision. Over here, you can find a $400 discount on the high-end OnePlus Open. You can trade in any device in any condition for an extra $100 off or opt for the eligible device trade-in options to get up to $385 in additional savings on the OnePlus foldable.
What makes this a noteworthy rival to the Z Fold 6, which is obviously more contemporary? As mentioned, it has a wider 20:9 aspect ratio on the external display, which measures 6.31 inches. You also get a bigger main AMOLED display (7.82 inches, to be exact), 4GB more RAM (16GB vs 12GB on the Samsung), and a bigger battery with significantly faster charging speeds of 67W. Oh, and there's the charger in the box.
Still having trouble picking the winner for you? Read our Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs OnePlus Open review for more insights on the differences between two of the best foldables. And don't forget that you're getting plenty of bang for your buck regardless of which device you get.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: