You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Silver on a table.
Discover Samsung Fall Sale is here! Starting today through September 15, we're getting hefty discounts on top Samsung phones. Today only, the official store gives you a smashing 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal. For less than 24 hours, you can get this fella for up to $1,440 off its price tag.

Save up to $1,440 on the Z Fold 6 (1TB) at Samsung

The Samsung Discover Sale lets you snatch the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for as low as $819.99! The discount includes a 2X storage upgrade on Samsung ($240 value) and a maximum trade-in credit of $1,200, bringing your total savings to as much as $1,440! Alternatively, you can get $450 instant savings, which combine with the double storage upgrade to save you $570 on the foldable with no trade-in required. The offer is valid for one day only!
$1440 off (64%) Trade-in
$819 99
$2259 99
Buy at Samsung

Razr+ (2024): $100 off at the Motorola Store

If you don't like big foldables that much, consider Motorola's latest Razr Plus model. The 2024-released handset is incredibly stylish and now a much more sensible choice, thanks to a great $100 discount at the official store. Extra savings are available with trade-ins over here as well.
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

For the maximum discount of $1,440, you have to pick the 1TB option in select colors, which now sells at the price of the 512GB model (saving you $240), and trade in your Galaxy Z Fold 5 in good condition for an extra $1,200 off. Alternatively, you can claim $450 Instant Samsung Savings, which combine with the double storage upgrade to give you $570 off the foldable.


Foldable phones aren't for everyone. But those who like them will most likely find Z Fold 6's look and feel impressive. The device boasts an IP48 rating and features two great Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The external display measures 6.3 inches, and you also get a 7.6-inch internal display. 

The performance is equally remarkable. This bad boy features none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy under its hood, making it a top gaming phone. It's also quite capable on the camera front, and the integrated AI features further improve the overall experience. And with 1TB of storage, there'll be plenty of space for all your favorite games and beloved family photos.

Of course, the Samsung foldable also has some downsides, such as the narrow aspect ratio on the external display, the unimpressive 25W wired charging speeds, and the 4,400mAh battery, which remains unchanged from last year's Z Fold 5. Fortunately, another foldable addresses these issues and now arrives at lower prices via the official OnePlus Store. You can probably guess which one we're talking about, right?

The OnePlus Open is an equally intriguing choice


If you'd appreciate a wider aspect ratio on the external display, we suggest checking out the OnePlus Store before making the final decision. Over here, you can find a $400 discount on the high-end OnePlus Open. You can trade in any device in any condition for an extra $100 off or opt for the eligible device trade-in options to get up to $385 in additional savings on the OnePlus foldable. 

Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with any trade-in

Trade in any phone in any condition to get the supreme OnePlus Open for $500 off its usual price. The awesome promo is live at the official OnePlus Store. Don't have an old phone you no longer need? No problem, you can still save $400 on the OnePlus foldable.
$500 off (29%) Trade-in
$1199 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus

What makes this a noteworthy rival to the Z Fold 6, which is obviously more contemporary? As mentioned, it has a wider 20:9 aspect ratio on the external display, which measures 6.31 inches. You also get a bigger main AMOLED display (7.82 inches, to be exact), 4GB more RAM (16GB vs 12GB on the Samsung), and a bigger battery with significantly faster charging speeds of 67W. Oh, and there's the charger in the box. 

Still having trouble picking the winner for you? Read our Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs OnePlus Open review for more insights on the differences between two of the best foldables. And don't forget that you're getting plenty of bang for your buck regardless of which device you get.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

