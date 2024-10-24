The Samsung Week frenzy continues with a delicious one-day-only Galaxy S24+ deal

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Samsung Galaxy S24+
If Samsung has not managed to convince you to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Z Flip 6, or Z Fold 6 at gargantuan discounts this week, perhaps a new super-time-limited offer on the Galaxy S24+ will help you find the perfect Android phone for your individual needs and budgetary restrictions this holiday season.

This is yet another epic Samsung Week deal scheduled to run for 24 hours only, which means that you might want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible, especially if you prefer a certain Galaxy S24 Plus colorway. While all hues are currently available at the exact same $250 and $300 discounts with 256 and 512GB storage respectively, some flavors are shipping faster than others, so we definitely wouldn't be surprised if we saw a couple of those go out of stock by the end of this hot new promotion.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$300 off (27%)
$819 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

The 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ is normally priced at $999.99 in an entry-level 256 gig storage variant and $1,119.99 with twice that amount of local digital hoarding room, and of course, the aforementioned savings are good with no device trade-ins required or any other special conditions.

It also pretty much goes without saying that if you do have something (good) to trade in, you can get this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse at even lower prices. A Galaxy S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, or Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, for instance, will knock down the cheapest S24 Plus model to as little as $399.99, while the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and iPhone 14 Pro Max can slash a respectable $500 off a $999.99 list price.

If these discounts happen to feel familiar, that's probably because we've seen them before... when they were also available for a limited time during various other sales events. But it's still pretty rare to be able to pay just 820 bucks for a 512GB Galaxy S24+ with no strings attached, so you should definitely consider making a purchase at that special price while you can.

This bad boy's Galaxy AI skills, 12GB RAM count, hefty 4,900mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, and generously sized 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display capable of refreshing your content at a 120Hz rate are only a few of its biggest strengths and key selling points before Christmas. 

And yes, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is an objectively better device, which is also why it costs significantly more and is thus not necessarily a smarter buy right now.
