Stupendous new Samsung deal lets you save up to $400 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with no trade-in

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now cheaper than ever before with no special requirements and no strings attached, and that's true as far as both 256 and 512GB storage configurations are concerned. The former variant can be yours for $749.99 instead of its $1,099.99 list price in mint, white, and peach colorways, with the latter currently fetching $819.99 after a huge $400 markdown from a regular price of $1,219.99 in blue, peach, and crafted black flavors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) $350 off (32%) $749 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) $400 off (33%) $819 99 $1219 99 Buy at Samsung





This is a deal that does not involve a device trade-in, obligatory upfront carrier activation, number port-in or anything of that sort, mind you, and it incredibly eclipses all previous sales run by Samsung itself and major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Yes, even Discover Fall and Prime Day promos





These totally unprecedented and possibly unbeatable Galaxy Z Flip 6 discounts will only stay live for 24 hours, just as yesterday's monumental S24 Ultra deal did.





So, yes, if you want to buy one of the best foldable phones out there at its lowest possible price with the fewest special conditions and requirements (namely, zero), you should probably hurry up and do so while you can.





As our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review highlighted just a little while ago, this is not only a super-stylish and versatile Android handset, but an absolute powerhouse with excellent battery life, respectable camera performance, silky smooth software, and promising (at the very least) AI skills.



If you want to keep your pre-holiday spending to an absolute minimum, you can naturally also trade in an "eligible" phone in good condition and knock the Z Flip 6 down to as little as $349.99 with 256GB storage or $469.99 in a 512 gig variant. That's not bad for one of the greatest Android phones available today, eh?

To celebrate its 55th anniversary in style, Samsung has kicked off a week-long sales event yesterday with a lot less pomp than other such ceremonies in the past, letting us discover for ourselves just how deeply discounted popular devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra andare before the holidays.