This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable

Yes, this is Samsung's newest (non-foldable) crown jewel we're talking about, and for an extremely limited time, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can be had directly from its manufacturer's official US e-store at an insane $470 discount in a non-entry-level configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) $470 off (33%) $949 99 $1419 99 Buy at Samsung





Believe it or not, the ultra-high-end stylus-wielding handset is currently cheaper in a 512 gig variant than with half that amount of local digital hoarding room, and what may well be even harder to believe is that you don't need to jump through any hoops whatsoever to take advantage of this "Samsung Week Deal of the Day."





You're not just looking at an early Black Friday-grade discount sans trade-in here, mind you, but quite possibly an unbeatable pre-holiday promotion. The S24 Ultra has not been marked down this steeply for either one of Amazon's two 2024 Prime Day events, which strongly suggests you won't be able to save more than $300 or $350 around Thanksgiving (or Christmas) either.





With an undoubtedly improved S25 Ultra (more or less) around the corner, our in-depth Galaxy S24 Ultra review from early in the year... still stands for the most part. The screen quality, camera performance, battery life, S Pen usability, and yes, the Galaxy AI skills are all as impressive today as they were three, six, or nine months ago, and that's really not going to drastically change anytime soon.





Not when you consider the whole value for money aspect of the S24 Ultra at its latest and greatest discount with no special requirements and no strings attached. And yes, you will need to opt for an online-exclusive Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, or Titanium Orange colorway to maximize your savings, but that's hardly what I'd personally call a major inconvenience or complete dealbreaker.

When is a $950 phone considered affordable? How about when said phone normally costs a whopping $1,420 with 512GB internal storage space, 12GB RAM,processing power, a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, and perhaps most significantly, a handy S Pen included in that price?