This 24-hour-only Samsung deal lets you save $800 on a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you expected Samsung's incredible $700 Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount sans trade-in from around a month ago to remain unbeaten this holiday shopping season, get ready to have your mind blown by the handset manufacturer's latest top-of-the-line foldable deal.
This is part of the company's 55th anniversary-celebrating Samsung Week festivities, but just like that phenomenal Galaxy Z Flip 6 offer from yesterday and Monday's bonkers Galaxy S24 Ultra promotion, it's only set to run for 24 hours.
That means you should definitely hurry up if you want to get probably the best foldable phone available in the US for a whopping 800 bucks less than usual in a single 512GB storage variant and one of three similarly eye-catching color options.
Once again, you don't need to trade anything in or meet any other special requirements to spend $1,219.99 instead of $2,019.99 for a digital hoarder-friendly powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under its hood, as well as a 12GB RAM count and not one but two gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screens with 120Hz refresh rate technology in tow.
Of course, if you do have a phone in "good" condition that you want to get rid of, Samsung will gladly take it off your hands and knock the 512 gig Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to as little as $519.99. In order to hit that insanely low price, you'll need to trade in a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or S24 Ultra, while something like Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will leave you on the hook for a slightly higher $719.99 Z Fold 6 payment.
Whichever of these purchasing options you'll end up choosing today (and remember, today only), it's hard to think of a better Android phone at a comparable (let alone lower) price right now, especially if you consider our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review from just a few months back. That highlights this bad boy's virtually unrivaled versatility, convenience, durability, and overall performance, finding almost no glaring flaw that could be treated as a dealbreaker at $520, $720, or $1,220.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
23 Oct, 2024This 24-hour-only Samsung deal lets you save $800 on a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
15 Oct, 2024Snatch the mighty 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $650 off with no trade-in at Samsung
08 Oct, 2024This insane Amazon Prime Big Deal lets you save $500 on a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
25 Sep, 2024The Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB is heavily discounted on Amazon, and you shouldn't miss out on getting one
15 Sep, 2024Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: