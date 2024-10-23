Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

This 24-hour-only Samsung deal lets you save $800 on a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
If you expected Samsung's incredible $700 Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount sans trade-in from around a month ago to remain unbeaten this holiday shopping season, get ready to have your mind blown by the handset manufacturer's latest top-of-the-line foldable deal.

This is part of the company's 55th anniversary-celebrating Samsung Week festivities, but just like that phenomenal Galaxy Z Flip 6 offer from yesterday and Monday's bonkers Galaxy S24 Ultra promotion, it's only set to run for 24 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$800 off (40%)
$1219 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung
 

That means you should definitely hurry up if you want to get probably the best foldable phone available in the US for a whopping 800 bucks less than usual in a single 512GB storage variant and one of three similarly eye-catching color options.

Once again, you don't need to trade anything in or meet any other special requirements to spend $1,219.99 instead of $2,019.99 for a digital hoarder-friendly powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under its hood, as well as a 12GB RAM count and not one but two gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screens with 120Hz refresh rate technology in tow.

Of course, if you do have a phone in "good" condition that you want to get rid of, Samsung will gladly take it off your hands and knock the 512 gig Galaxy Z Fold 6 down to as little as $519.99. In order to hit that insanely low price, you'll need to trade in a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or S24 Ultra, while something like Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will leave you on the hook for a slightly higher $719.99 Z Fold 6 payment.

Whichever of these purchasing options you'll end up choosing today (and remember, today only), it's hard to think of a better Android phone at a comparable (let alone lower) price right now, especially if you consider our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review from just a few months back. That highlights this bad boy's virtually unrivaled versatility, convenience, durability, and overall performance, finding almost no glaring flaw that could be treated as a dealbreaker at $520, $720, or $1,220. 
Loading Comments...

