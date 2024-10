This 24-hour-only Samsung deal lets you save $800 on a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) $800 off (40%) $1219 99 $2019 99 Buy at Samsung





That means you should definitely hurry up if you want to get probably the best foldable phone available in the US for a whopping 800 bucks less than usual in a single 512GB storage variant and one of three similarly eye-catching color options.





Once again, you don't need to trade anything in or meet any other special requirements to spend $1,219.99 instead of $2,019.99 for a digital hoarder-friendly powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under its hood, as well as a 12GB RAM count and not one but two gorgeous Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screens with 120Hz refresh rate technology in tow.









Whichever of these purchasing options you'll end up choosing today (and remember, today only), it's hard to think of a better Android phone at a comparable (let alone lower) price right now, especially if you consider our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 review from just a few months back. That highlights this bad boy's virtually unrivaled versatility, convenience, durability, and overall performance, finding almost no glaring flaw that could be treated as a dealbreaker at $520, $720, or $1,220.

If you expected Samsung's incredible $700 Galaxy Z Fold 6 discount sans trade-in from around a month ago to remain unbeaten this holiday shopping season, get ready to have your mind blown by the handset manufacturer's latest top-of-the-line foldable deal.