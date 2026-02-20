Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

This upcoming iPhone browser could make you ditch Chrome and Safari altogether

After macOS, Windows, and Android, Comet is coming to iPhones as well.

iPhone comes with Safari as the default browser. If you prefer any other option, like Google Chrome, you can simply install it from the App Store. While there are already hundreds of browsers available on the App Store, we could soon have one more name added to the list. It's Comet by Perplexity, which is an AI-powered, chromium-based web browser.

A new browser to consider


In July last year, Perplexity launched its Comet browser for macOS. Almost seven months later, the company has now announced that the browser is also coming to iPhone.

A pre-order page for Comet for iPhone has been made live on the App Store, which mentions that the app will become available on March 11. Pre-ordering the app means that it'll be automatically downloaded to your device when it's available.

A set of images has also been provided to give you an idea of how the browser will look on your iPhone. The shared images suggest that the browser will have almost a similar UI to what you get with its Android version.

All that said, you might ask, what's the selling point of the Comet browser? Why should you even consider it over Chrome or Safari? You see, similar to any other browser, the basic function of Comet is also to allow you to search the web, but what sets it apart from its competitors are its built-in AI features.

There are times when you come across articles that are very lengthy and complex to understand. In such situations, you can use the summarization feature of Comet to give you a gist of the whole article. And if you do not understand a topic, you can directly ask the AI to explain it to you.

Which is the default browser on your iPhone?
It's not all hunky-dory



The features that the Perplexity browser offers sound great on paper, but at the end of the day, it's an AI browser. And wherever there is a mention of AI, privacy is the first thing that comes to my mind. Comet is definitely going to ask for a lot of permissions to function, and granting them could mean that you are allowing Perplexity to train on your data.

For instance, if you allow access to your Gmail, your emails might not remain completely private. In fact, there are multiple reports on platforms like Reddit regarding the privacy concerns of using Comet. Perplexity will really have to gain the trust of users and make them believe that it really respects their privacy if it wants Comet to perform well in the market.

Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel's Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations.
