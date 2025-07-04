New flip foldable promises better specs than Galaxy Z Flip 7

Yes, but it needs beefier specs and a lower price. No, some of the rumored hardware is too old. The Samsung brand is too big for Honor to topple.

Honor Magic V Flip is a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Image credit: Honor

Unfortunately, Honor didn’t launch the Magic V Flip internationally, so it remains to be seen if the Chinese company believes it’s time to challenge Samsung at a global level or will keep the Magic V Flip 2 confined to the Chinese market.It would be unrealistic to talk about pricing options considering that the Magic V Flip wasn’t officially launched outside of China. But for the sake of comparison, it’s worth noting that the Magic V Flip was priced to sell for 5,000 yuan at launch, which translates to about $695 / €590. We expect the Magic V Flip 2 to cost around the same in China, but if Honor decides to launch it worldwide, prices will be slightly higher by roughly $100 / €100 (?).