New flip foldable promises better specs than Galaxy Z Flip 7
Honor’s upcoming foldable has slightly better hardware than Samsung’s, but it might not be available internationally.
With Samsung’s new foldables, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, just around the corner, it’s time to take a glance at what’s coming in the next few months that could successfully compete with the South Korean foldables.
Honor’s Magic V5 is already a better foldable on paper than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but its main disadvantage is that it won’t be available worldwide before Samsung’s foldable. Not to mention that Honor’s devices aren’t available for purchase in the United States, at least not through official channels.
The sequel to the Magic V Flip has some interesting specs, at least according to a fresh new report. Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims the upcoming Magic V Flip 2 sports a large 6.8-inch LTPO folding OLED display with FHD+ resolution, and a 4-inch LTPO cover OLED display with FHD+ resolution.
Unfortunately, Honor didn’t launch the Magic V Flip internationally, so it remains to be seen if the Chinese company believes it’s time to challenge Samsung at a global level or will keep the Magic V Flip 2 confined to the Chinese market.
It would be unrealistic to talk about pricing options considering that the Magic V Flip wasn’t officially launched outside of China. But for the sake of comparison, it’s worth noting that the Magic V Flip was priced to sell for 5,000 yuan at launch, which translates to about $695 / €590. We expect the Magic V Flip 2 to cost around the same in China, but if Honor decides to launch it worldwide, prices will be slightly higher by roughly $100 / €100 (?).
But Magic V5 is not the only Honor foldable that will compete with one of Samsung’s upcoming devices. Magic V Flip 2 will directly compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but not until later this summer.
These are the exact same specs as the Magic V Flip, which means Honor hasn’t been able to make any technological advancements when it comes to display. In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to boast a 6.85-inch LTPO folding AMOLED display with 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, and a 4-inch Super AMOLED cover display.
Unfortunately, Honor will not use a flagship chipset for the Magic V Flip 2. Although the flip foldable will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, it’s not going to be the Elite or Elite 2 flagships. In a previous post on Weibo from February 2025, Digital Chat Station said the Magic V Flip 2 could be equipped with a previous-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
On the bright side, Honor’s foldable is rumored to pack a much bigger 5,500 mAh battery with support for 66W or 80W wired charging speeds. For reference, the original Magic V Flip packs a 4,800 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 still uses a 4,000 mAh battery, the same that powers the previous model.
As far as the camera goes, Digital Chat Station says the Magic V Flip 2 has a dual camera setup, which will include a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. There’s no information about the second camera but considering that the original model also comes with a dual camera system (50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide), there’s a high chance that Magic V Flip 2 will use the same configuration.
Honor Magic V Flip is confined to Chinese market | Image credit: Honor
It's also worth mentioning that the Magic V Flip comes with a 50-megapixel selfie snapper, which Honor might use inside the sequel too. This is an enormous difference in comparison with Galaxy Z Flip 7’s rumored 10-megapixel front camera, but it remains to be seen if this will be reflected in the quality of the pictures captured too.
Possible price and availablity
There’s one last piece of information that Digital Chat Station leaked on Weibo and that’s Honor V Flip 2’s release timeframe. According to the Chinese tipster, Honor’s next flip foldable is expected to be introduced in China sometime in August.
If the info proves to be accurate, a global launch might happen in September. Honor typically uses IFA, one of the world’s leading trade shows for consumer electronics, to make important announcements, and the global release of its Magic V Flip 2 fits the company’s marketing strategy perfectly.
Honor Magic V Flip is a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Image credit: Honor
