Fresh leak reveals critical info about Google’s Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4 render | Image credit: @OnLeaks via 91Mobiles

Pixel Watch 4

Would you pick a Google Pixel Watch over an Apple or Samsung watch? Yes, I'm a big Google Pixel fan! No, Google's hardware products are inferior. Only if I find a good deal. Yes, I'm a big Google Pixel fan! 57.14% No, Google's hardware products are inferior. 28.57% Only if I find a good deal. 14.29%

Pixel Watch 4

Black/Obsidian

Gold/Lemon

Moonstone Silver/Iris

Silver/Porcelain

Bands

2-Tone Leather Band: Jade

Active Band: Iris, Lemongrass, Moonstone

Active Sport Band: Indigo, Lemongrass, Moonstone, Peony

Crafted Leather Band: Moonstone

Metal Mesh Band: Matte Black, Polished Silver

Performance Loop Band: Moonstone

Woven Band: Indigo

Gradient Stretch Bands

Lemongrass/Frost

Moonstone

Obsidian/Hazel

Peony/Iris

Pixel Watch 4

Pixel Watch 4

Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Google Pixel Watch 4 render | Image credit: @OnLeaks via 91Mobiles

One other piece of information revealed by the leaker is the fact that the bands will be available in sizes 1 to 5, but it remains to be seen if this is available for both Pixel Watch 4 sizes.



While plenty Pixel Watch 4 leak dates from April and comes in the form of a set of renders made by @OnLeaks .



Based on these renders, there won’t be too many case design changes between the



No One other piece of information revealed by the leaker is the fact that the bands will be available in sizes 1 to 5, but it remains to be seen if this is available for bothsizes.While plenty information about Pixel 10 leaked, there are very few details about Google’s upcoming smartwatch. The only majorleak dates from April and comes in the form of a set of renders made byBased on these renders, there won’t be too many case design changes between the current-gen Pixel Watch and the next model. The only changes that we’re aware of are wireless charging support and two mysterious buttons positioned to the left and right of the speaker.No release timeframe for the Pixel Watch 4 has leaked yet, but it’s worth mentioning that Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 and August, so an announcement might be just one month away.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

The smartwatch market is not nearly as crowded as the smartphone market, but that doesn’t mean that competition isn’t just as fierce. Between Apple and Samsung Google is trying to find its own audience in the United States.If you’re a Google fan who prefers the company’s Pixel products, a fresh leak is spilling all the colors of the upcoming. That includes the case colors and the band options that customers will be able to choose from once Google’s smartwatch goes on sale.According to reliable tipster @MysteryLupin , the Wi-Fi and LTE versions ofwill be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. Both will come in four case/band colors, which we have listed below:Besides those, Google will also launch a slew of Pixel Watch 4 bands, each aimed at different audiences. Here are all the options that will probably be available at launch:It’s unclear if some these colors will only be available with the larger or smaller size, like it happened with the previous model. In any case, if you’re considering the, you’ll plenty of hues to choose from this year.