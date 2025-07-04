Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Fresh leak reveals critical info about Google’s Pixel Watch 4

The new smartwatch is expected to be available in several color options and two sizes.

Google Pixel Watch
Google Watch 4
Google Pixel Watch 4 render | Image credit: @OnLeaks via 91Mobiles
The smartwatch market is not nearly as crowded as the smartphone market, but that doesn’t mean that competition isn’t just as fierce. Between Apple and Samsung, Google is trying to find its own audience in the United States.

If you’re a Google fan who prefers the company’s Pixel products, a fresh leak is spilling all the colors of the upcoming Pixel Watch 4. That includes the case colors and the band options that customers will be able to choose from once Google’s smartwatch goes on sale.

Would you pick a Google Pixel Watch over an Apple or Samsung watch?

Vote View Result


According to reliable tipster @MysteryLupin, the Wi-Fi and LTE versions of Pixel Watch 4 will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. Both will come in four case/band colors, which we have listed below:

  • Black/Obsidian
  • Gold/Lemon
  • Moonstone Silver/Iris
  • Silver/Porcelain

Besides those, Google will also launch a slew of Pixel Watch 4 bands, each aimed at different audiences. Here are all the options that will probably be available at launch:

Bands
  • 2-Tone Leather Band: Jade
  • Active Band: Iris, Lemongrass, Moonstone
  • Active Sport Band: Indigo, Lemongrass, Moonstone, Peony
  • Crafted Leather Band: Moonstone
  • Metal Mesh Band: Matte Black, Polished Silver
  • Performance Loop Band: Moonstone
  • Woven Band: Indigo

Gradient Stretch Bands
  • Lemongrass/Frost
  • Moonstone
  • Obsidian/Hazel
  • Peony/Iris

It’s unclear if some these colors will only be available with the larger or smaller size Pixel Watch 4, like it happened with the previous model. In any case, if you’re considering the Pixel Watch 4, you’ll plenty of hues to choose from this year.

Google Pixel Watch 4 render | Image credit: @OnLeaks via 91Mobiles

One other piece of information revealed by the leaker is the fact that the bands will be available in sizes 1 to 5, but it remains to be seen if this is available for both Pixel Watch 4 sizes.

While plenty information about Pixel 10 leaked, there are very few details about Google’s upcoming smartwatch. The only major Pixel Watch 4 leak dates from April and comes in the form of a set of renders made by @OnLeaks.

Based on these renders, there won’t be too many case design changes between the current-gen Pixel Watch and the next model. The only changes that we’re aware of are wireless charging support and two mysterious buttons positioned to the left and right of the speaker.

No release timeframe for the Pixel Watch 4 has leaked yet, but it’s worth mentioning that Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 and August, so an announcement might be just one month away.

