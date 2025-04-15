Samsung is about to address its biggest blunder since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco
I think it’s safe to say that the way Samsung handled One UI 7 is one of the biggest blunders in the company’s most recent history. Although One UI 8 is expected to debut in just a few months with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung is still struggling to deliver One UI 7 based on Android 15.
After multiple delays, Samsung finally kicked off the One UI 7 rollout on April 7, but US customers had to wait three more days to receive the update. Over the weekend, Samsung announced that it had to halt the rollout of the update due to a major issue it did not find during testing.
Samsung Electronics had been rolling out the One UI 7 update for models such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6 since the 7th of this month, but temporarily suspended the update due to some issues requiring maintenance. Samsung Electronics has completed its inspection and will resume updates soon. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused.
– Samsung representative, April 2025 (translated)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is among the first to receive the One UI 7 update | Image credit: PhoneArena
Samsung has been under fire for how it handled the One UI 7 update, and even though the South Korean giant is now in the process of delivering the promised software upgrade, only the company’s most recent flagships will get the update this month.
If you don’t own a Galaxy S24 or Galaxy Z Fold 6 / Galaxy Z Flip 6, you’ll have to wait until May or even June, depending on what Galaxy device you’re rocking as your daily driver.
By the time the One UI 7 rollout is complete, Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will ship with One UI 8. It will be interesting to see how long it will take Samsung to provide the new update to those who waited so long for One UI 7; probably a few months based on what happened with the latest major OS update.
Samsung’s inability to deliver a timely One UI 7 update is almost just as bad as the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Back in 2016, Samsung had to suspend sales of the Galaxy Note 7 and recalled the units sold just one month after its official release.
The reason behind Galaxy Note 7’s sudden demise was a manufacturing defect in the phone’s battery, which cause many units to generate excessive heat that more often than not led to explosions.
