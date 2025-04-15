Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung is about to address its biggest blunder since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco

By
7comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Software updates
Samsung Galaxy logo
I think it’s safe to say that the way Samsung handled One UI 7 is one of the biggest blunders in the company’s most recent history. Although One UI 8 is expected to debut in just a few months with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung is still struggling to deliver One UI 7 based on Android 15.

After multiple delays, Samsung finally kicked off the One UI 7 rollout on April 7, but US customers had to wait three more days to receive the update. Over the weekend, Samsung announced that it had to halt the rollout of the update due to a major issue it did not find during testing.

Thankfully, the South Korean company was able to fix the issue and is now ready to resume the One UI 7 rollout. Although it didn’t say when it will happen, a Samsung rep confirmed on the Korean community forums that the issue has been addressed, and we should expect the rollout to begin once again very soon.

Samsung Electronics had been rolling out the One UI 7 update for models such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6 since the 7th of this month, but temporarily suspended the update due to some issues requiring maintenance. Samsung Electronics has completed its inspection and will resume updates soon. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

– Samsung representative, April 2025 (translated)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is among the first to receive the One UI 7 update | Image credit: PhoneArena

Samsung has been under fire for how it handled the One UI 7 update, and even though the South Korean giant is now in the process of delivering the promised software upgrade, only the company’s most recent flagships will get the update this month.

If you don’t own a Galaxy S24 or Galaxy Z Fold 6 / Galaxy Z Flip 6, you’ll have to wait until May or even June, depending on what Galaxy device you’re rocking as your daily driver.

By the time the One UI 7 rollout is complete, Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will ship with One UI 8. It will be interesting to see how long it will take Samsung to provide the new update to those who waited so long for One UI 7; probably a few months based on what happened with the latest major OS update.

Samsung’s inability to deliver a timely One UI 7 update is almost just as bad as the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Back in 2016, Samsung had to suspend sales of the Galaxy Note 7 and recalled the units sold just one month after its official release.

Recommended Stories
The reason behind Galaxy Note 7’s sudden demise was a manufacturing defect in the phone’s battery, which cause many units to generate excessive heat that more often than not led to explosions.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless