Samsung is about to address its biggest blunder since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco

One UI 7

One UI 7

One UI 7

– Samsung representative, April 2025 (translated)





One UI 7 update is almost just as bad as the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Back in 2016, Samsung had to suspend sales of the Galaxy Note 7 and recalled the units sold just one month after its official release.



Recommended Stories Samsung’s inability to deliver a timelyupdate is almost just as bad as the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Back in 2016, Samsung had to suspend sales of the Galaxy Note 7 and recalled the units sold just one month after its official release.The reason behind Galaxy Note 7’s sudden demise was a manufacturing defect in the phone’s battery, which cause many units to generate excessive heat that more often than not led to explosions.

I think it’s safe to say that the way Samsung handled One UI 7 is one of the biggest blunders in the company’s most recent history. Although One UI 8 is expected to debut in just a few months with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 , Samsung is still struggling to deliverbased on Android 15 After multiple delays, Samsung finally kicked off therollout on April 7, but US customers had to wait three more days to receive the update. Over the weekend, Samsung announced that it had to halt the rollout of the update due to a major issue it did not find during testing.Thankfully, the South Korean company was able to fix the issue and is now ready to resume therollout. Although it didn’t say when it will happen, a Samsung rep confirmed on the Korean community forums that the issue has been addressed, and we should expect the rollout to begin once again very soon.