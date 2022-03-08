Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Buds are likely set for an August 2022 Unpacked launch

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Buds are likely set for an August 2022 Unpacked launch0
After the first-gen Galaxy Buds made their commercial debut back in March 2019, followed by the Buds Plus in February 2020 and the Buds Pro in January 2021, many hardcore Samsung fans may have expected to see yet another AirPods rival unveiled early this year.
But because the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 also broke cover in August 2021, essentially replacing the August 2020-released Buds Live in this impressively expansive (and somewhat confusing) product lineup, we're not exactly shocked that Samsung decided to take a little break from new earbuds announcements.
Said break could end in August 2022, according to a generally reliable Twitter tipster, although @chunvn8888 doesn't have any additional info to share on the "new Galaxy Buds" model likely to go official at Samsung's next traditional Unpacked event.
Since we haven't previously heard much about prospective Galaxy Buds 3 or Pro 2 upgrades, some of you probably entertained the possibility that no such products were planned for a release this year. After all, Apple also kept its "iFans" waiting around 30 months for the AirPods 3 while the AirPods Pro 2 are still not out nearly two and a half years after the original edition's debut.
Then again, Samsung typically likes to conduct its business differently, and according to one rumor from several months back, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 could see daylight alongside the Buds Live 2 in 2022.
The otherwise mysterious Buds Pro 2 are likely to carry a handy wireless charging case with enhanced battery capacity, which is enough to make us excited about the next big Unpacked event in anticipation of future leaks and reports revealing more upgrades and add-ons.
Of course, said August event is unlikely to be dedicated primarily to earbuds, with new members of the best-selling Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip handset families instead expected to capture the spotlight, possibly joined by a Galaxy Watch 5 as well.
