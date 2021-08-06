Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Accessories Samsung Picks Audio

The Best Galaxy Buds you can buy - updated August 2021

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Best Galaxy Buds you can buy - Updated August 2021
Finding the best earbuds is not an easy task, especially when there is so much choice out there. Samsung has been dishing out decent audio gear for quite some time now, and if you are a fan of the Korean tech giant you can get yourself a fine pair of earbuds to complement your Galaxy phone.

But what are the best Galaxy Buds you can buy? That’s a rather tough question, and today we’re going to offer some possible answers. Luckily, we did our fair share of Galaxy Buds reviews, so we’re pretty sure we can put a decent list together.

You can always check out our in-depth reviews if you need more information, but we will summarize all the important Galaxy Buds features model by model in this article. So, let’s get to it, shall we? Here are the best Galaxy Buds you can get in 2021.

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds at a glance:


Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s Unpacked event is right around the corner, and we’re looking forward to the official announcement of the Galaxy Buds 2. Until then, though, the Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are your best choice if you want to stay loyal to the brand and at the same time get a great audio product.

These babies feature a strong battery life, plenty of convenience features, clear sound, and a traditional design. What’s even better is the price - while the Galaxy Buds Pro launched at around $199, nowadays you can find a pair for nearly half the price.

Get your Galaxy Buds Pro here:

Galaxy Buds Pro

Phantom Violet; save $50 with eligible trade-in

$47 off (24%)
$152 99
$199 99
Buy at Samsung

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds Pro

$80 off (40%)
$119 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Purple

$20 off (10%)
$179 99
$199 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Purple and Silver color discounted

$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Verizon


The Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are a great pick if you value sound quality, and they perform amazing no matter what kind of music you listen to - from modern hip-hop beats to classical Cello concerts, the Buds Pro don’t disappoint. The Active Noise Cancelation is also top-notch, and there are other bells and whistles such as touch navigation, IPX7 water resistance, QI wireless charging, and more.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Review

Pros

  • Appealing design, good build quality
  • Detailed and wide sound, clean and strong bass
  • Useful features and customization options
  • Fantastic battery life

Cons

  • ANC could have been stronger


Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are one of the most comfortable earbuds out there. If you want something that blends naturally with your ears and doesn’t stick out much, the Buds Live model is the perfect “fit” for you. Both literally and figuratively.

There are no compromises made when it comes to sound quality, either. During our review, we were very impressed with the sound quality of the Galaxy Buds Live. Here’s an excerpt from the review: “The Buds Live produce rich and clear sound with perhaps the nicest, cleanest bass I've heard in truly wireless earbuds so far. Of course, bass lovers have the option of further setting the equalizer to "Bass boost" for a stronger emphasis on the low end.”

Get your Galaxy Buds Live here:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

save $20 with trade-in

$40 off (24%) Trade-in
$129 99
$169 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds Live

$51 off (30%)
$119
$169 99
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Refurbished from Best Buy

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones - Bronze

$35 off (21%)
$134 99
$169 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

$40 off (24%)
$129 99
$169 99
Buy at Verizon


These are also feature-packed and if you decide to pull the trigger on a pair, you’ll get Active Noise Cancelation, touch gestures, a decent battery life, and also wireless charging. And to top it all off, the Galaxy Buds Live are not that expensive. The bottom line is that the Buds Live are the best Galaxy Buds when it comes to comfort and fit.

Read More:Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review

Pros

  • Impressive sound quality and bass
  • Good active noise cancellation
  • Wireless charging case
  • Good battery life

Cons

  • A bit finicky to place in and take out of ears


Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

The original Galaxy Buds model was really a stepping stone for Samsung in the audio market segment. The model carried out a transformation from the Gear Icon X and can be treated as a first-generation device. This means that as such, the original Buds were a little rough around the edges. That’s where the Galaxy Buds Plus model comes in.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus look a lot like the original Galaxy Buds, but meaningful improvements in key areas make them a much better product overall.

Get your Galaxy Buds Plus here:

Galaxy Buds Plus

get $20 off with trade-in, + $40 instant savings

$70 off (47%) Trade-in
$79 99
$149 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Refurbished Galaxy Buds+

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Cosmic Black

$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy
  

The battery life has been extended to 11 hours on a single charge, placing these among the earbuds with the best battery life you can buy even in 2021. The sound quality has also been improved compared to the original model. Touch controls are present but don't expect an IPX rating (although these are sweat-resistant) or Active Noise Cancelation. Still, the Galaxy Buds Plus are great earbuds for the money, definitely worth checking out.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review

Pros

  • Very long battery life
  • Good sound quality
  • Ambient Aware works well
  • Light and comfortable
  • Wireless charging case is convenient
  • Very strong connection and range

Cons

  • Not great for phone calls
  • Touch controls aren't comfortable
  • No high water-resistance rating (only sweat-resistant)


Samsung Galaxy Buds

Ah, the original Galaxy Buds! These are the third generation truly wireless earbuds in the Samsung portfolio if we count the Gear IconX and its second iteration from 2018. The Galaxy Buds are also the first earbuds to proudly fly under the “Galaxy” flag and they also started the whole “buds” thing.

So, even years later, these wireless earbuds are still a great choice, especially when you factor in the price. You can get a pair in 2021 for under $100, and the Buds are definitely worth all your hard-earned money. They’re actually cheaper than many modern low-tier earphones.

Let’s check out what you’re getting if you decide to spend 80 bucks on these. For starters, these earbuds are lightweight and comfortable. You get touch controls, although they’re not the most precise on the market by today’s standards. The battery life is decent and the sound quality is on par with newer generation models. The wireless connection is amazing (up to 37 meters), and you also get wireless charging. Not a bad deal after all.

Get your Galaxy Buds here:

Samsung Galaxy Buds

White (Charging Case Included)

$79
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds

$129 99
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Buds

$129 99
Buy at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Buds

True Wireless Earbud Headphones

$129 99
Buy at BestBuy
  

The original Buds might not be the best Galaxy Buds out there, but they definitely got a thing going for them, especially considering their price.

Read More:Samsung Galaxy Buds review

Pros

  • Impressive range and strong wireless connection
  • Light and generally comfortable
  • Good battery life
  • Wireless charging battery case is convenient

Cons

  • Touch controls are fiddly
  • Ambient Sound feature leaves room for improvement
  • No high water-resistance rating


Conclusion


And there you have it! The best Galaxy Buds your money can buy in 2021. This list is, of course, of the work-in-progress variety, so we will be adding new models as they get announced. The first of the bunch would probably be the Galaxy Buds 2 - we're expecting an announcement to happen in mere days, so stay tuned.  

Also Read:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak reveals every last detail
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs leak reveals every last detail
Apple challenges company Traxcell over Apple Maps alleged patent infringement case
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple challenges company Traxcell over Apple Maps alleged patent infringement case
The best small tablets - updated August 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The best small tablets - updated August 2021
Deadpool could make hundreds of millions of dollars if MVNO Mint Mobile is sold
by Alan Friedman,  1
Deadpool could make hundreds of millions of dollars if MVNO Mint Mobile is sold
Blockbuster news: Pixel 5a will reportedly launch on August 26th priced at $450
by Alan Friedman,  3
Blockbuster news: Pixel 5a will reportedly launch on August 26th priced at $450
TSMC 5nm and 3nm chip production reportedly all booked up
by Alan Friedman,  0
TSMC 5nm and 3nm chip production reportedly all booked up
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless