The Best Galaxy Buds you can buy - updated August 2021

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds at a glance:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro





These babies feature a strong battery life, plenty of convenience features, clear sound, and a traditional design. What’s even better is the price - while the Galaxy Buds Pro launched at around $199, nowadays you can find a pair for nearly half the price. Samsung’s Unpacked event is right around the corner, and we’re looking forward to the official announcement of the Galaxy Buds 2 . Until then, though, the Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are your best choice if you want to stay loyal to the brand and at the same time get a great audio product.These babies feature a strong battery life, plenty of convenience features, clear sound, and a traditional design. What’s even better is the price - while the Galaxy Buds Pro launched at around $199, nowadays you can find a pair for nearly half the price.





Get your Galaxy Buds Pro here:





Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The Buds Live produce rich and clear sound with perhaps the nicest, cleanest bass I've heard in truly wireless earbuds so far. Of course, bass lovers have the option of further setting the equalizer to "Bass boost" for a stronger emphasis on the low end.”

Get your Galaxy Buds Live here:

The original Galaxy Buds model was really a stepping stone for Samsung in the audio market segment. The model carried out a transformation from the Gear Icon X and can be treated as a first-generation device. This means that as such, the original Buds were a little rough around the edges. That’s where the Galaxy Buds Plus model comes in.



The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus look a lot like the original Galaxy Buds, but meaningful improvements in key areas make them a much better product overall.

Get your Galaxy Buds Plus here:





Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review



Samsung Galaxy Buds





So, even years later, these wireless earbuds are still a great choice, especially when you factor in the price. You can get a pair in 2021 for under $100, and the Buds are definitely worth all your hard-earned money. They’re actually cheaper than many modern low-tier earphones.



Let’s check out what you’re getting if you decide to spend 80 bucks on these. For starters, these earbuds are lightweight and comfortable. You get touch controls, although they’re not the most precise on the market by today’s standards. The battery life is decent and the sound quality is on par with newer generation models. The wireless connection is amazing (up to 37 meters), and you also get wireless charging. Not a bad deal after all. Ah, the original Galaxy Buds! These are the third generation truly wireless earbuds in the Samsung portfolio if we count the Gear IconX and its second iteration from 2018. The Galaxy Buds are also the first earbuds to proudly fly under the “Galaxy” flag and they also started the whole “buds” thing.So, even years later, these wireless earbuds are still a great choice, especially when you factor in the price. You can get a pair in 2021 for under $100, and the Buds are definitely worth all your hard-earned money. They’re actually cheaper than many modern low-tier earphones.Let’s check out what you’re getting if you decide to spend 80 bucks on these. For starters, these earbuds are lightweight and comfortable. You get touch controls, although they’re not the most precise on the market by today’s standards. The battery life is decent and the sound quality is on par with newer generation models. The wireless connection is amazing (up to 37 meters), and you also get wireless charging. Not a bad deal after all.

Get your Galaxy Buds here:





Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds review



Conclusion





And there you have it! The best Galaxy Buds your money can buy in 2021. This list is, of course, of the work-in-progress variety, so we will be adding new models as they get announced. The first of the bunch would probably be the Galaxy Buds 2 - we're expecting an announcement to happen in mere days, so stay tuned.





