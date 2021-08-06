The Best Galaxy Buds you can buy - updated August 2021

The Best Galaxy Buds you can buy - updated August 20210
But what are the best Galaxy Buds you can buy? That’s a rather tough question, and today we’re going to offer some possible answers. Luckily, we did our fair share of Galaxy Buds reviews, so we’re pretty sure we can put a decent list together.
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds at a glance:
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro - best Galaxy Buds overall
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - best Galaxy Buds for comfort
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus - best runner-up
- Samsung Galaxy Buds - best Galaxy Buds for tight budgets
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung’s Unpacked event is right around the corner, and we’re looking forward to the official announcement of the Galaxy Buds 2. Until then, though, the Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are your best choice if you want to stay loyal to the brand and at the same time get a great audio product.
These babies feature a strong battery life, plenty of convenience features, clear sound, and a traditional design. What’s even better is the price - while the Galaxy Buds Pro launched at around $199, nowadays you can find a pair for nearly half the price.
Get your Galaxy Buds Pro here:
The Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are a great pick if you value sound quality, and they perform amazing no matter what kind of music you listen to - from modern hip-hop beats to classical Cello concerts, the Buds Pro don’t disappoint. The Active Noise Cancelation is also top-notch, and there are other bells and whistles such as touch navigation, IPX7 water resistance, QI wireless charging, and more.
Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Review
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Get your Galaxy Buds Live here:
These are also feature-packed and if you decide to pull the trigger on a pair, you’ll get Active Noise Cancelation, touch gestures, a decent battery life, and also wireless charging. And to top it all off, the Galaxy Buds Live are not that expensive. The bottom line is that the Buds Live are the best Galaxy Buds when it comes to comfort and fit.
Read More:Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
The original Galaxy Buds model was really a stepping stone for Samsung in the audio market segment. The model carried out a transformation from the Gear Icon X and can be treated as a first-generation device. This means that as such, the original Buds were a little rough around the edges. That’s where the Galaxy Buds Plus model comes in.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus look a lot like the original Galaxy Buds, but meaningful improvements in key areas make them a much better product overall.
Get your Galaxy Buds Plus here:
The battery life has been extended to 11 hours on a single charge, placing these among the earbuds with the best battery life you can buy even in 2021. The sound quality has also been improved compared to the original model. Touch controls are present but don't expect an IPX rating (although these are sweat-resistant) or Active Noise Cancelation. Still, the Galaxy Buds Plus are great earbuds for the money, definitely worth checking out.
Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Ah, the original Galaxy Buds! These are the third generation truly wireless earbuds in the Samsung portfolio if we count the Gear IconX and its second iteration from 2018. The Galaxy Buds are also the first earbuds to proudly fly under the “Galaxy” flag and they also started the whole “buds” thing.
So, even years later, these wireless earbuds are still a great choice, especially when you factor in the price. You can get a pair in 2021 for under $100, and the Buds are definitely worth all your hard-earned money. They’re actually cheaper than many modern low-tier earphones.
Let’s check out what you’re getting if you decide to spend 80 bucks on these. For starters, these earbuds are lightweight and comfortable. You get touch controls, although they’re not the most precise on the market by today’s standards. The battery life is decent and the sound quality is on par with newer generation models. The wireless connection is amazing (up to 37 meters), and you also get wireless charging. Not a bad deal after all.
Get your Galaxy Buds here:
The original Buds might not be the best Galaxy Buds out there, but they definitely got a thing going for them, especially considering their price.
Read More:Samsung Galaxy Buds review
Conclusion
And there you have it! The best Galaxy Buds your money can buy in 2021. This list is, of course, of the work-in-progress variety, so we will be adding new models as they get announced. The first of the bunch would probably be the Galaxy Buds 2 - we're expecting an announcement to happen in mere days, so stay tuned.
