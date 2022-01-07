Suppliers are already preparing for the rumored 2022 launch of AirPods Pro 2

Suppliers are already preparing for the rumored 2022 launch of AirPods Pro 20
The new version of the AirPods Pro is said to introduce improvements like for example support for lossless audio, something that none of the Apple headphones to date have(yes, even the AirPods Max). A recent report by popular tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also says that this feature is coming, further increasing the possibility of the rumor being true.
The AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Charging Case
Another new addition Kuo mentions in his report is a slightly improved version of the Wireless Charging Case. Small speakers will be added to it to enable support for the Find My feature.
The folks at MacRumors had previously received a picture from a tipster, allegedly portraying what the new case would look like. The image shows new tiny speaker holes on the bottom of the case and what seems to be a port, potentially meant for accessory attachments. The image, however, cannot be confirmed as real or not.
Other improvements that are expected to arrive with the new AirPods Pro are better audio performance, as well as a refreshed design. It is likely the new look of the earbuds will be rather low-key, but there is a chance Apple can surprise us with something more radical.