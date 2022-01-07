Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Audio

Suppliers are already preparing for the rumored 2022 launch of AirPods Pro 2

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Suppliers are already preparing for the rumored 2022 launch of AirPods Pro 2
The OG AirPods were arguably the product that popularized true wireless earbuds the most, achieving record sales in their first year on the market. Currently, that seat is taken by the AirPods Pro, which are one of Apple’s best earbuds, covering very well all of the basics for what such a product should deliver.

Given their popularity, by now suppliers and Apple itself knows that there is an amazing demand for AirPods (excluding the Max), which brings us to today’s report on the topic. As per DigiTimes’ statement, Apple suppliers are already gearing up for the anticipated release of the second generation of the AirPods Pro, rumored to arrive in the second half of 2022.

The new version of the AirPods Pro is said to introduce improvements like for example support for lossless audio, something that none of the Apple headphones to date have(yes, even the AirPods Max). A recent report by popular tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also says that this feature is coming, further increasing the possibility of the rumor being true.

The AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Charging Case


Another new addition Kuo mentions in his report is a slightly improved version of the Wireless Charging Case. Small speakers will be added to it to enable support for the Find My feature.

A big criticism about the first generation was that while you could use Find My to look for the earbuds themselves, that was not possible if they were in the charging case. In other words, Apple listened, even though it is also a natural and expected upgrade.

The folks at MacRumors had previously received a picture from a tipster, allegedly portraying what the new case would look like. The image shows new tiny speaker holes on the bottom of the case and what seems to be a port, potentially meant for accessory attachments. The image, however, cannot be confirmed as real or not.


Other improvements that are expected to arrive with the new AirPods Pro are better audio performance, as well as a refreshed design. It is likely the new look of the earbuds will be rather low-key, but there is a chance Apple can surprise us with something more radical.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The best foldable phones to buy - updated January 2022
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The best foldable phones to buy - updated January 2022
Apple Watch saves a Texas woman after a hard hotel fall
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple Watch saves a Texas woman after a hard hotel fall
Samsung and Qualcomm break another milestone in 5G download speeds
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung and Qualcomm break another milestone in 5G download speeds
Twitter is testing retweets with added photo or video reaction and a new composer bar on iOS
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Twitter is testing retweets with added photo or video reaction and a new composer bar on iOS
A foldable Google Pixel is still in the works, shows new Geekbench listing
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
A foldable Google Pixel is still in the works, shows new Geekbench listing
Surprise! Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL receive updates to kill bug preventing emergency calls to be made
by Alan Friedman,  0
Surprise! Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL receive updates to kill bug preventing emergency calls to be made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless