Samsung Android Tablets

New report details Samsung's plans for Tab S8 tablets, Galaxy Watch 5, and Buds Live 2

Anam Hamid
By
1
Relative to 2020, Samsung plans to expand production of tablets and smartwatches and wireless earbuds by 6 percent and 35 percent, respectively, in 2022, reports TheElec. The estimates are apparently based on production plans that Samsung shared with nearly 30 of its key component suppliers. 

Samsung aims to manufacture 33.6 million units of Galaxy tablets in 2022. This year, slate shipments are projected to increase 3 percent to 32 million units from 31 million units in 2020. 

Of those 33.6 million units, 60 percent will be mid-range Galaxy Tab A tablets. 11 million units each will be produced of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and A8 and 1.2 million units of the A7 will be cranked out.

The Tab A8 is rumored to feature a 10.5-inches LCD screen with a resolution of 1920×1200. It will seemingly be outfitted with the Unisoc T618 chip, which will be mated with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The slate will likely offer a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear shooter. Rounding out the specs will supposedly be a 7,040mAh battery with support for fast charging, a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. 

The South Korean giant apparently aims to manufacture 400,000 units of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the top-shelf model that will purportedly have a 14.6-inches notched screen and two front cameras, two rear snappers, and an 11,500mAh battery. This series will likely be underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and the Ultra model will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Samsung will reportedly pitch the Tab S8 Ultra as an Apple iPad Pro rival and it may end up becoming one of the best tablets of 2022. 

900,000 units and 1.2 million units will be produced of the 12.4-inch S8 Plus and the 11-inch S8, respectively. 

Production is slated to commence in the first quarter of 2022. Manufacturing of a fourth model, the S8 Lite, will allegedly begin in the third quarter of 2022. 1.6 million units of this variant will be produced. 

Samsung was earlier expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside the Galaxy S22 range in early 2022 but those plans have been impacted by a new coronavirus outbreak in a Korean factory where Galaxy devices are developed and tested. Although the Galaxy S22 is still on track for a February unveiling apparently, Samsung may delay the launch of the S8.

Samsung apparently wants a closely knitted ecosystem


Samsung is targeting production of 1.9 million units and 23 million units for the Galaxy Watch series and Galaxy Buds range, respectively. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds Live 2 will presumably enter production in the third quarter of 2022 and manufacturing of the Buds Pro 2 will begin sometime in the second quarter.

The South Korean company is supposedly aiming for tighter integration between its wearables and smartphones to drive growth. We got a taste of this strategy with the Galaxy Watch 4, which does not work with an iPhone and needs to be paired with a Samsung phone for maximum utilization.

