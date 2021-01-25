Best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deals







The standard price of these gorgeous-looking earbuds is $199. Currently, you can find them discounted on AT&T and Samsung, while other major carriers and retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Target, offer them at their regular price.



AT&T gives you a $50 saving to be used towards the Galaxy Buds Pro with the purchase of an eligible Samsung device, while Samsung itself offers to shave up to $50 off the Buds Pro price if you have an eligible device for trade-in. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so if you've decided you want the Galaxy Buds Pro, now is a good time to get them.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are the newest earbuds by Samsung that just got announced on January 14, alongside the Galaxy S21 lineup . Matching this year’s aesthetic, the Galaxy Buds Pro come in three colors: Black, Silver, and the signature Violet. They feature Active Noise Cancellation, an IPX7 water resistance rating (the earbuds can be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes), and seamless pairing with your Galaxy device.The standard price of these gorgeous-looking earbuds is $199. Currently, you can find them discounted on AT&T and Samsung, while other major carriers and retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Target, offer them at their regular price.AT&T gives you a $50 saving to be used towards the Galaxy Buds Pro with the purchase of an eligible Samsung device, while Samsung itself offers to shave up to $50 off the Buds Pro price if you have an eligible device for trade-in. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so if you've decided you want the Galaxy Buds Pro, now is a good time to get them.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deals





The Galaxy Buds Live were released on August 21, 2020, and they offer a slightly different design than your typical true wireless earbuds: they have a bean-like shape, which makes them comfortable for long music-listening sessions. The earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation, seamless pairing with a Galaxy phone or other Galaxy device. They have an IPX2 rating, meaning they are going to be fine with a bit of sweat when you work out, but you shouldn't submerge them in water.

The retail price of the Galaxy Buds Live is $169.99. Luckily, there are a lot of generous Galaxy Buds Live deals going on at the moment, so you won't need to pay the whole price.

First off, the greatest offer of them all is the one on Samsung.com: the company gives you the option to save up to $60 on the Galaxy Buds Live if you have an eligible trade-in. If you don't have a trade-in, you will still save $40, so here the Galaxy Buds Live can be yours for just $129.99 (without trade-in) or $109.99 (with trade-in).

Amazon also has the Galaxy Buds Live currently discounted by a generous $40. If you want to get them from Verizon, you can save $30 without trade-in required, while AT&T can help you save $50 for the Buds Live with the purchase of a Samsung device.

Best Buy has an offer on a refurbished set of Galaxy Buds Live: although these are not new, they have been renewed to look and work like new. Here, they are discounted by a generous $90.





Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus deals

The Galaxy Buds+ were released alongside the Galaxy S20 trio back in February of 2020. They are comfortable in the ear, they offer five color options, they have the same water resistance rating as the Galaxy Buds Live: an IPX2, which assures they can withstand a bit of sweat from your workouts. Unfortunately, these do not offer Active Noise Cancellation, but their battery life is almost twice the OG Galaxy Buds’ battery life.





Here, the best deal again comes from Samsung.com, that offers a $40 discount without trade-in and an additional $20 if you have earbuds for trade-in. Best Buy offers a generous $100 discount on a refurbished set of Buds+: they are not new, but have been renewed by Best Buy. AT&T gives you the option to shave 50% off of the Buds+ price when you purchase a Samsung phone.





Read our Galaxy Buds Plus review for more on the performance and our experience with the earbuds.





2019's Samsung Galaxy Buds deals







The



The Samsung Galaxy Buds are currently the most budget-friendly earbuds from Samsung. Their standard retail price is $129. Released in 2019, they are still quite good in 2021, although they do not offer Active Noise Cancellation or crazy-long battery life. However, if you're keen on having Samsung Galaxy Buds and you're on a budget, these might be good for you.

Currently, Best Buy has a hefty discount on the Galaxy Buds, an offer that can help you save $70. Walmart is also offering the buds with a big discount as well. Verizon doesn't have a Galaxy Buds deal at the moment, and there the standard Galaxy Buds retail at $129.



Check out our Samsung Galaxy Buds review if you want to know more about the Buds.



