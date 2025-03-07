



everything a lot of things right. I know it didn't always seem like it (and I realize I may have been hasty to criticize Samsung for an early Z Flip 7 revelation ), but two very credible leaks from this week strongly suggest that the company's next big clamshell will geta lot of things right.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 as I've recently become, I can't shake the feeling that the world's second-largest smartphone vendor is . Almost like But as excited by theas I've recently become, I can't shake the feeling that the world's second-largest smartphone vendor is half-assing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 . Almost like Samsung wants its 2025 book-style foldable to fail. Why? I obviously don't know, but I can definitely venture some guesses.

Is the Galaxy Z Flip FE to blame?













Z Flip 6 Let's be honest, those two improvements would have never happened (this year) were it not for the Galaxy Z Flip FE, which you can now probably expect to "borrow" the 4,000mAh battery size and folder-style 3.4-inch secondary panel from the





That sure sounds like a win-win scenario for prospective buyers of both the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip FE, but it doesn't excuse Samsung's complacency, and yes, laziness in designing and preparing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for market.





The Z Fold 7 is almost starting to look like an afterthought for a company that desperately needs a foldable win following several clear box-office flops in this market segment. And while I can certainly see the Z Flip 7 sell like hotcakes (at the right price), it seems foolish to effectively give up on a promising product family like the Galaxy Z Fold.

Is Samsung saving the big upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 8?









Galaxy Z Flip 7 bigger and better than its predecessor this year to try to In a nutshell, I believe the company is primarily focusing on making thebigger and better than its predecessor this year to try to hold off Huawei as much as possible while waiting and carefully preparing a potentially overhauled Galaxy Z Fold 8 that can hold its own against a likely groundbreaking first-gen "iPhone Fold" that will undoubtedly generate an unprecedented level of global buzz and excitement.



Recommended Stories





That obviously makes sense when you consider that Apple is widely expected to go the book-style route rather than adopt a flip phone design for its rookie foldable effort, and it also makes me believe that 2026 will be the year the Galaxy Z Fold goes FE as well.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 to connect with a much broader audience than the Z Flip 6 , which I reckon is very possible... if Until then, however, Samsung badly needs theto connect with a much broader audience than the, which I reckon is very possible... if that early Exynos rumor does indeed prove inaccurate and this bad boy ends up adopting a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in addition to an all-screen cover design and a massive 4,300mAh battery.





Some better cameras than the 50 and 12MP found on the back of the Z Flip 6 would also be nice, going a long way in consolidating the Z Flip 7 's mainstream appeal, but this wouldn't be the Samsung we all love to hate if it listened to every single customer demand, would it?