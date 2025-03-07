Members-only articles read this month:/
How come Samsung is doing right by the Galaxy Z Flip 7 while crippling the Z Fold 7?
There's something odd about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. I've had this feeling for several weeks now, and after as many weeks of not quite being able to explain it or put it into words, I believe I've finally figured it out. This is how a radical upgrade feels like!
I know it didn't always seem like it (and I realize I may have been hasty to criticize Samsung for an early Z Flip 7 revelation), but two very credible leaks from this week strongly suggest that the company's next big clamshell will get everything a lot of things right.
But as excited by the Galaxy Z Flip 7 as I've recently become, I can't shake the feeling that the world's second-largest smartphone vendor is half-assing the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Almost like Samsung wants its 2025 book-style foldable to fail. Why? I obviously don't know, but I can definitely venture some guesses.
Is the Galaxy Z Flip FE to blame?
As weird as that might sound, I think the existence of a budget-friendly Z Flip Fan Edition (which has basically already been confirmed) is detrimental to the Z Fold 7. That's because Samsung doesn't need to distinguish the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from any other device apart from its predecessor.
The Z Flip 7, meanwhile, must outshine both last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and a Z Flip FE that also has to stand on its own two feet to be able to compete in today's super-crowded foldable market. This two-Flip release strategy for 2025 probably explains that totally unexpected (at least for me) battery capacity upgrade of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, as well as its just-revealed cover screen redesign.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks undeniably gorgeous (and special) in these leaked images.
Let's be honest, those two improvements would have never happened (this year) were it not for the Galaxy Z Flip FE, which you can now probably expect to "borrow" the 4,000mAh battery size and folder-style 3.4-inch secondary panel from the Z Flip 6.
That sure sounds like a win-win scenario for prospective buyers of both the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip FE, but it doesn't excuse Samsung's complacency, and yes, laziness in designing and preparing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for market.
The Z Fold 7 is almost starting to look like an afterthought for a company that desperately needs a foldable win following several clear box-office flops in this market segment. And while I can certainly see the Z Flip 7 sell like hotcakes (at the right price), it seems foolish to effectively give up on a promising product family like the Galaxy Z Fold.
Is Samsung saving the big upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 8?
That would definitely be a risky strategy after the catastrophic sales results of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but with Apple's first foldable iPhone looking more and more likely to break cover sometime in 2026, there's clearly a good chance that that's exactly what Samsung is doing.
In a nutshell, I believe the company is primarily focusing on making the Galaxy Z Flip 7 bigger and better than its predecessor this year to try to hold off Huawei as much as possible while waiting and carefully preparing a potentially overhauled Galaxy Z Fold 8 that can hold its own against a likely groundbreaking first-gen "iPhone Fold" that will undoubtedly generate an unprecedented level of global buzz and excitement.
Recommended Stories
To say that the Z Fold 7 looks familiar in these leaked renders would probably be a major understatement.
That obviously makes sense when you consider that Apple is widely expected to go the book-style route rather than adopt a flip phone design for its rookie foldable effort, and it also makes me believe that 2026 will be the year the Galaxy Z Fold goes FE as well.
Until then, however, Samsung badly needs the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to connect with a much broader audience than the Z Flip 6, which I reckon is very possible... if that early Exynos rumor does indeed prove inaccurate and this bad boy ends up adopting a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in addition to an all-screen cover design and a massive 4,300mAh battery.
Some better cameras than the 50 and 12MP found on the back of the Z Flip 6 would also be nice, going a long way in consolidating the Z Flip 7's mainstream appeal, but this wouldn't be the Samsung we all love to hate if it listened to every single customer demand, would it?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: