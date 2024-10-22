Samsung has no Galaxy Z Fold FE plans, but a Z Flip FE and a tri-fold model might be in the cards
If you were disappointed to see Samsung unveil a super-advanced (and super-expensive) Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition yesterday instead of the humbler (and cheaper) Galaxy Z Fold Fan Edition rumored for the longest time by many different insiders and leakers, you might want to emotionally prepare yourselves for even more disappointment.
That's at least what a new Korean media report (translated here) quoting both unnamed Samsung officials and even more mysterious "industry insiders" seems to suggest, although a separate story from a different publication in the same country (translated here) may provide some much-needed encouragement for many of you on two fronts.
Who needs "popular" foldable models?
Apparently, not Samsung, which has essentially rejected all recent (and semi-recent) Galaxy Z Fold FE gossip by explicitly highlighting that there are "no plans to release a separate product with a lower price"... "as of now." While the company is very clearly leaving the door open for any and all possibilities for the future, it feels highly unlikely at the moment that the costly Galaxy Z Fold 6 and even costlier Z Fold Special Edition will be followed by a "popular" FE variant at any point in the next few months.
The Z Fold 6 (pictured here) is unlikely to get a Fan Edition anytime soon. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Samsung's exclusive focus on ultra-high-end book-style foldables in a market segment where more and more players are rising on the success of cheaper and cheaper devices looks pretty ill-advised, but the tech giant's representatives suggest the hot new Z Fold SE should be viewed as a "product released to expand" its manufacturer's options rather than a "premium" product.
Of course, that doesn't make the $2,000 price tag any easier to stomach and it also doesn't change the fact that brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, and Vivo are selling far more affordable foldable devices with similar or even better specs than the Z Fold 6 and Z Fold Special Edition.
Samsung is "continuously reviewing" two other products
With the Galaxy Z Fold FE not in the cards right now (at least officially), you might be surprised to find out that a "popular" flip-type handset is (unofficially) being considered for a launch in the relatively near future. This would most likely be called Galaxy Z Flip Fan Edition, and surprisingly or not, its development is today mentioned in the same breath (and the same report) as a first-of-its-kind tri-fold Samsung device.
That latter race, remember, has already been lost by the world's top smartphone vendor, but sometimes (or rather most of the time), it's not about who does what first, but who does a groundbreaking new design better. And while the Huawei Mate XT is undeniably great (and positively bonkers), there's definitely still plenty of room for improvement in the tri-fold arena.
Can you imagine a beauty like the Huawei Mate XT made by Samsung? I sure can.
Circling back to the Z Flip FE, that prospective model would certainly have a lot of competition in the inexpensive clamshell segment, including in the US, where Motorola's Razr (2024), Razr (2023), and even Razr+ (2023) are currently offering incredible value for not a lot of money.
The reason why Samsung is reportedly considering two such radically different foldable phones is quite obvious, and personally, I believe a Z Fold FE release over the next year or so shouldn't be ruled out either for the exact same reason. The company needs to try something to stop its foldable sales from dropping, and while a miracle cure to its troubles might not exist, a portfolio diversification beyond the Z Fold Special Edition sounds like a solid first step towards future growth.
For the time being, Samsung is looking at a projected shipment total of around 7 to 8 million units for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 (yes, together), which represents an important drop from an initial goal of between 9 and 10 million copies, as well as a lower number than last year's combined Galaxy Z Fold 5 + Z Flip 5 tally. That's... not good.
