New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked renders reveal a huge cover screen design change

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Leaked render for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 render. | Image credit — OnLeaks / Android Headlines

Last week, leaked renders offered a glimpse into the anticipated design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, the source has now issued a correction, revealing substantial changes to the cover screen. Departing from the folder-style cutout, or what some have humorously referred to as "the Gumby cut," the revised design adopts a more contemporary aesthetic, featuring a full front display with cutouts for the camera lenses, strikingly similar to the Motorola Razr Plus.

The most notable alteration involves the integration of the rear cameras directly into the cover screen, a departure from the previously leaked design. This shift eliminates the separate folder-like section for the cameras, resulting in a more seamless and expansive display. This modification directly addresses the cover display, and the size of the screen has been updated as well. The initial leak pointed to a 3.6-inch display, and the revised leak now shows a 4-inch display.

Corrected leaked render of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (left) versus the leaked render from last week (right). | Images credit — OnLeaks / Android Headlines

The updated images reflect this revised design, showcasing a larger cover screen that promises improved functionality. This increased screen real estate could significantly improve user interaction, allowing for better widget usage, clearer notification previews, and potentially more immersive app interactions without the need to unfold the device.

Three new corrected leaked renders have surfaced for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Images credit — OnLeaks / Android Headlines

The updated look of the Z Flip 7, should this turn out to be its final design, shows that Samsung is listening to the Z Flip fan base and their cries requesting a device with a more usable outer screen. A design like this would give users more screen real estate, but still keep the phone easy to carry. Additionally, this would finally put the Z Flip 7 in the same footing as the Motorola Razr and Razr+ which has been praised by many to be the best looking flip phone design right now.

Recommended Stories
Regardless of whether the Z Flip 7 uses the old design or the newly leaked one, it will be interesting to see how One UI 7 will perform on it. We have yet to see how the latest iteration of Samsung's One UI looks on any foldable device, although we won't have to wait long, considering a beta will be available as early as tomorrow.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

