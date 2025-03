New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked renders reveal a huge cover screen design change

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 render. | Image credit — OnLeaks / Android Headlines









Corrected leaked render of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (left) versus the leaked render from last week (right). | Images credit — OnLeaks / Android Headlines

The updated images reflect this revised design, showcasing a larger cover screen that promises improved functionality. This increased screen real estate could significantly improve user interaction, allowing for better widget usage, clearer notification previews, and potentially more immersive app interactions without the need to unfold the device. The updated images reflect this revised design, showcasing a larger cover screen that promises improved functionality. This increased screen real estate could significantly improve user interaction, allowing for better widget usage, clearer notification previews, and potentially more immersive app interactions without the need to unfold the device.





Three new corrected leaked renders have surfaced for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 . | Images credit — OnLeaks / Android Headlines

The updated look of the Z Flip 7 , should this turn out to be its final design, shows that Samsung is listening to the Z Flip fan base and their cries requesting a device with a more usable outer screen. A design like this would give users more screen real estate, but still keep the phone easy to carry. Additionally, this would finally put the Z Flip 7 in the same footing as the Motorola Razr and Razr+ which has been praised by many to be the best looking flip phone design right now. The updated look of the, should this turn out to be its final design, shows that Samsung is listening to the Z Flip fan base and their cries requesting a device with a more usable outer screen. A design like this would give users more screen real estate, but still keep the phone easy to carry. Additionally, this would finally put thein the same footing as the Motorola Razr and Razr+ which has been praised by many to be the best looking flip phone design right now.



Z Flip 7 uses the old design or the newly leaked one, it will be interesting to see how

Regardless of whether theuses the old design or the newly leaked one, it will be interesting to see how One UI 7 will perform on it. We have yet to see how the latest iteration of Samsung's One UI looks on any foldable device, although we won't have to wait long, considering a beta will be available as early as tomorrow