Did Samsung just kill the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with the Z Fold Special Edition? Not so fast!





still don't "get" the state-of-the-art Z Fold SE and continue to wonder where this device fits in its manufacturer's grand product release strategy. Because I refuse to believe that a tech giant like All joking aside, I must sincerely confess that Idon't "get" the state-of-the-art Z Fold SE and continue to wonder where this device fits in its manufacturer's grand product release strategy. Because I refuse to believe that a tech giant like Samsung doesn't have at least its next few moves on the foldable segment's chess board prepared ahead of time, I'm going to try to predict what these moves might prove to be and what exactly the company is aiming to achieve with the hot new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 can still be special too









Reduced 4.9mm thickness (when unfolded) and 10.6mm (folded);

Reduced 236 grams weight;

Enlarged 8-inch primary foldable display with 2184 x 1968 pixel resolution;

Enlarged 6.5-inch secondary screen with 2520 x 1080 pixel resolution;

200MP primary rear-facing camera;

16GB RAM.



That's a pretty extensive list of clear and most likely very easily noticeable upgrades over a phone that looks an awful lot like last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 . But if you're expecting next year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 to mimic these "special edition" specs and add little to the mix in terms of notable improvements and enhancements, I think you might be in for some big surprises.









Call me a hopeless dreamer, but in a weird way, I feel like the existence of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition proves that Samsung has much bigger plans for the Z Fold 7. Worst case scenario, we're looking at a transitional device here meant to test the waters for just how big and thin the company can go without harming the battery life aspect of the Z Fold family's value equation too much.





Best case scenario, the Z Fold SE is a decoy of sorts designed to distract us from an entirely separate plan of revolutionizing foldable phones as we currently know them. Am I overestimating this industry pioneer and early global sales champ that somehow managed to lose its crown in a few short years? Perhaps, but I simply see no logical reason why the company would have unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition now if something considerably bigger and better is not around the corner.

I have a dream!







Recommended Stories

Samsung then catches the entire tech world by surprise with the global expansion of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (under that name or a different one) in, say, March 2025. Four or five months later, a "standard" Galaxy Z Fold 7 drops with a faster than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor , even bigger than 8 and 6.5-inch screens, largely unchanged dimensions, killer cameras, a built-in S Pen, and a sub-$2,000 starting price.













Of course, I must highlight that I don't own a crystal ball or know anyone with direct knowledge of Samsung's future product launch plans, so if nothing of the above proves accurate, please don't send horse heads to my home address or hateful e-mails to my work address. Unless they're funny, in which case my inbox is always open.