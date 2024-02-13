Samsung might respond to Huawei's triple-fold ambitions with new phone alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6
For years, there's been buzz about Samsung cooking up a new kind of foldable phone. Last year, there were talks about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 having a buddy in the form of a tri-foldable Galaxy smartphone. Well, that didn't pan out. Now, as we gear up for the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the chatter is back, hinting that Samsung might finally bring in the first-ever triple foldable smartphone.
Rumors, patents, and even demos from Samsung's display arm have been surfacing for years, making it no secret that Samsung has been actively exploring this new foldable form factor.
A triple-fold design holds the promise of an expansive screen, almost like having a tablet in your pocket. However, this innovation comes with its challenges, especially in terms of the device's bulk. We'll have to wait and see how Samsung deals with this issue and if it addresses it at all.
New Galaxy Z Fold and Flip models usually grace the stage every summer, typically towards the end of August. Whether they'll be joined by a new foldable this year remains a bit uncertain.
In a recent post on X, tipster Revegnus (via Tom's Guide) shared that Samsung is getting ready to unveil a "triple fold" phone this year. The tipster suggests that one major driving force behind Samsung's triple-folding ambitions could be competition from Huawei.
Rumors are circulating that Samsung will add a triple fold to its lineup this year. With Huawei almost certain to release a triple fold in the second quarter of this year, from Samsung's perspective, it cannot afford to miss out on the title of 'world's first'.— Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) February 13, 2024
Earlier rumors hinted that Huawei could be on the verge of unveiling the world's first triple-folding smartphone later this year. This news reportedly spurred the Korean tech giant into action. To claim the bragging rights of being the first to hit the market, Samsung needs to step up its game.
However, even if Samsung falls behind Huawei in launching a tri-fold smartphone, the Chinese giant's restrictions in the US and the inability to use Google apps could give Samsung the upper hand. The Korean tech giant might give many customers their first try at a phone that folds in three parts, even if it chooses to launch it next year.
Samsung's “Flex In & Out” concept of a three-way-folding screen
After all, this isn't the first time rumors have hinted at a tri-foldable Galaxy smartphone without it actually becoming a reality. However, chances are we might indeed witness more than two foldable devices this year, with Samsung possibly gearing up for a more affordable Galaxy Fold.
