The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is a bad idea, and Samsung should focus on the Fold FE instead

By
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is a bad idea, and Samsung should focus on the Fold FE instead
Following last month's glamorous Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 launch, Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy Fold FE and S24 FE with just as much glitz at some point this fall. That's what I wish I could report right now without fearing that time will inevitably prove me wrong.

Instead, here I stand shaking my fist at my computer screen in anger as I read the latest rumors on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, Galaxy S24 FE, and Tab S10 family only to realize it's been a worryingly long time since last hearing... anything about the Galaxy Fold FE (or Z Fold 6 FE).

What is Samsung thinking?!


This may sound odd to some of you, but the global leader of foldable sales has a bit of a problem in just that market segment, which could soon become a much bigger problem. After crushing all of its rivals with an 80 percent share of the world's foldable device shipments in 2022, Samsung dipped to a 66 percent slice of the pie last year, which still seems like a very impressive result.

But then all of a sudden Huawei eclipsed the industry's former champion in Q1 2024 foldable smartphone sales, and while Samsung should still be able to come out on top when the full-year results come in, the battle for supremacy is, well, finally a battle with more than one participant.

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

