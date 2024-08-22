The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is a bad idea, and Samsung should focus on the Fold FE instead
Following last month's glamorous Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 launch, Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy Fold FE and S24 FE with just as much glitz at some point this fall. That's what I wish I could report right now without fearing that time will inevitably prove me wrong.
Instead, here I stand shaking my fist at my computer screen in anger as I read the latest rumors on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, Galaxy S24 FE, and Tab S10 family only to realize it's been a worryingly long time since last hearing... anything about the Galaxy Fold FE (or Z Fold 6 FE).
What is Samsung thinking?!
This may sound odd to some of you, but the global leader of foldable sales has a bit of a problem in just that market segment, which could soon become a much bigger problem. After crushing all of its rivals with an 80 percent share of the world's foldable device shipments in 2022, Samsung dipped to a 66 percent slice of the pie last year, which still seems like a very impressive result.
But then all of a sudden Huawei eclipsed the industry's former champion in Q1 2024 foldable smartphone sales, and while Samsung should still be able to come out on top when the full-year results come in, the battle for supremacy is, well, finally a battle with more than one participant.
