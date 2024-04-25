Up Next:
Report calls for Samsung to hold its next Unpacked event on July 10th
According to unnamed sources cited by SamMobile, Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. The event will take place in Paris which will also host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Samsung will be one of the biggest sponsors of the games. During the Unpacked event, we should see Samsung introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In addition, Samsung's first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, is also expected to be announced along with the Galaxy Watch 7 and one new wireless earbud.
While that sounds like quite a hardware haul, you can be sure that we will also hear plenty from the Korean manufacturer about its latest AI exploits. SamMobile says while its source has "an excellent track record, Samsung could always decide to change the timing of the event. Official invitations could be disseminated in late May or early June.
We've heard a few rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 including one that calls for the device to be powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset that most would expect. The Exynos 2400, used to power the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in most markets, is a big step up compared to past Exynos application processors (AP) but most consumers would prefer to have their Galaxy Z Flip 6 driven by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon silicon.
Render of the Galaxy Z Flip 6
However, a benchmark test recently revealed that a Galaxy Z Flip 6 prototype run through Geekbench not only contained 8GB of storage but also was equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which would seem to invalidate the aforementioned Exynos 2400 rumor. Storage options are expected to be 256GB/512GB. Seven color option have been leaked: Light Blue, Mint (a.k.a. Light Green), Silver Shadow (a.k.a. Silver), Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White.
As for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, storage options are rumored to be 256GB/512GB/1TB. Color options are Navy, Light Pink, and Silver Shadow. Low-volume colors are Crafted Black and White.
