While that sounds like quite a hardware haul, you can be sure that we will also hear plenty from the Korean manufacturer about its latest AI exploits. SamMobile says while its source has "an excellent track record, Samsung could always decide to change the timing of the event. Official invitations could be disseminated in late May or early June.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 including one that Galaxy S24 + in most markets, is a big step up compared to past Exynos application processors (AP) but most consumers would prefer to have their Galaxy Z Flip 6 driven by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon silicon. We've heard a few rumors about theincluding one that calls for the device to be powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset that most would expect. The Exynos 2400, used to power the Galaxy S24 and+ in most markets, is a big step up compared to past Exynos application processors (AP) but most consumers would prefer to have theirdriven by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon silicon.









Galaxy Z Flip 6 prototype run through Geekbench not only contained 8GB of storage but However, a benchmark test recently revealed that aprototype run through Geekbench not only contained 8GB of storage but also was equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which would seem to invalidate the aforementioned Exynos 2400 rumor. Storage options are expected to be 256GB/512GB. Seven color option have been leaked : Light Blue, Mint (a.k.a. Light Green), Silver Shadow (a.k.a. Silver), Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White.