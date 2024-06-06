These are the key specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra





Anything special about the "regular" Galaxy Watch 7?





We'll be honest with you, the short answer to that question is... not much. Not at first glance, at least, and not as far as the information we currently have is concerned. What you need to understand is that the following specs may not tell the Galaxy Watch 7 's full story, lacking, for instance, potentially crucial health monitoring and fitness tracking aspects.









Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will be able to Galaxy Watch 7 will offer at the moment: Even though it's slim, there is a possibility that both theand Galaxy Watch Ultra will be able to measure a wearer's blood sugar levels with little effort and no skin pricking, which could revolutionize the entire industry for millions and millions of people at risk of developing diabetes. In the absence of many details on such groundbreaking health tools and other sensors, here's what we know thewill offer at the moment:





40 and 44mm case sizes;

Green and cream color options;

Armor Aluminum 2 body with Sapphire Crystal display protection;

5ATM+IP68 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD-810H durability;

300mAh/425mAh battery capacity for 40 and 44mm variants;

3nm processor;

32GB internal storage;

2000nits peak screen brightness;

Home and back button;

Bluetooth connectivity, optional 4G LTE.



What's so Ultra about the Galaxy Watch Ultra?









47mm case;

Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Beige color options;

Titanium grade4 construction with Sapphire Crystal display;

10ATM+IP68 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD-810H durability;

590mAh battery;

3nm processor;

32GB storage;

3000nits peak screen brightness;

Quick button, home and back button;

Bluetooth + 4G LTE.



Galaxy Watch 7 , this totally badass-sounding Galaxy Watch 7 , Watch 6, and Watch 6 Classic as well for an added touch of customization. Compared to the, this totally badass-sounding Apple Watch Ultra alternative will apparently be larger, more colorful, tougher, brighter, and more water-resistant. That massive battery should also go nicely together with Samsung's frugal new Exynos processor to maximize the Galaxy Watch Ultra's endurance between charges, and as revealed in those recently leaked renders, this bad boy will feature an extra physical button compared to the, Watch 6, and Watch 6 Classic as well for an added touch of customization.









very familiar details here, from the titanium build material to the single case size, top-notch water protection rating, that screen brightness number, and the absence of a Bluetooth-only variant. Of course, there's nothing wrong with finding inspiration in the (extremely well-reviewed) competition, especially if Samsung manages to price the Galaxy Watch Ultra a bit lower than its direct rival. Apple Watch Ultra 2 owners and connoisseurs are likely to notice somefamiliar details here, from the titanium build material to the single case size, top-notch water protection rating, that screen brightness number, and the absence of a Bluetooth-only variant. Of course, there's nothing wrong with finding inspiration in the (extremely well-reviewed) competition, especially if Samsung manages to price the Galaxy Watch Ultra a bit lower than its direct rival.





Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra pricing and availability info is still under wraps for the time being, mind you, with an official announcement expected at a super-crowded Theand Watch Ultra pricing and availability info is still under wraps for the time being, mind you, with an official announcement expected at a super-crowded Unpacked event next month . That means the price points could be (unofficially) revealed... practically any day now.