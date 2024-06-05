The first official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 promo image is here!
Even though we're still at least a month or so away from Samsung's next big Unpacked event, we've all seen the two most important products undoubtedly set for a July announcement in all kinds of images over the last few weeks. But the latest depiction of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 is unlike anything that's been previously leaked, allegedly originating on an official Samsung website.
That's right, it appears that the world's largest smartphone manufacturer is now doing what we'd expect the likes of Evan Blass and Steve Hemmerstoffer to do, leaking its own stuff and ruining any secret that may have been left uncovered.
Looking sharp and spiffy!
As revealed in so many other (unofficial) renders and photographs in the past, the Z Fold 6 is a lot sharper than its predecessor, doing away with the curves of so many previous Galaxy high-enders (both foldable and non-foldable) almost completely.
That's the kind of design revision that you either love or hate, making Samsung's next big book-style contender for the title of best foldable phone in the world look more distinguished and elegant for a lot of folks on social media right now, with many others saying they much preferred the rounded corners and curvier screen of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5.
These older Z Fold 6 renders show the upcoming foldable's design in full.
Unfortunately for Samsung, it seems like the new design of the three rear-facing cameras is almost universally hated, at least by those who are noticing the sensors' changes in appearance. They're subtle in this image, but if you look closely, you'll see that the three lenses are surrounded by significantly larger rings with little ridges that seem to be putting off many hardcore Samsung fans.
Next to the Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is pictured from behind with only its secondary display and hinge clearly visible, which is however enough to tell us that very few things will probably change here compared to the Z Flip 5. Samsung's signature folder-style cover screen is evidently making a comeback after massively expanding the size of the Z Flip 4's second panel, while the dual rear-facing camera setup seems to be taking a cue from the Z Fold 6's aforementioned lenses with similar results in terms of early social media reactions.
What's not visible in this glorious promotional image?
For starters, Samsung obviously doesn't elaborate on any of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6's Galaxy AI skills destined to keep (at least some of) the competition at bay, leaving us assuming that these ultra-advanced capabilities will largely be borrowed from the Galaxy S24 family.
The primary display on both next-gen foldables is also obscured, possibly on purpose, but before jumping to conclusions, you should know that we have very good reason to expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to retain the 7.6-inch screen real estate of its predecessor, with the Z Flip 6 also credibly tipped as an unchanged 6.7-inch affair on the inside.
And these older Z Flip 6 renders are telling us everything we need to know about this bad boy's largely familiar design.
Speaking of insides, this is probably a good time to tell you that the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are likely to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor around the world, thus of course progressing on both the raw power and energy efficiency fronts compared to their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is further rumored to bump up the Flip 5's 3,700mAh battery capacity to around 4,000mAh, which may not sound like a huge upgrade but should nonetheless make an important difference for your real-life endurance numbers between charges.
There's a decent chance the Z Flip 6 will also upgrade the Flip 5's 12MP main camera to 50 megapixels, while the Z Fold 6 is disappointingly expected to keep the battery size and the resolution of all three of the Fold 5's rear snappers unchanged. With higher price points also predicted for both the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, things aren't looking very encouraging for Samsung's foldable sales prospects through the end of the year, which may prove problematic in a market segment where a number of other top brands are getting more popular quarter after quarter.
