Behold the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in all its boxy glory in these gorgeous leaked renders!





But the tech giant undoubtedly also remains as focused as ever on its next high-end foldable releases, which are widely expected to take place in July. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been in the news a little bit more than the Z Flip 6 over the last few weeks, so it shouldn't be shocking to see that bad boy rendered in all its (familiar) glory today by Steve Hemmerstoffer (who else?) in collaboration with the folks over at Smartprix.

If you were expecting Samsung to reinvent the wheel foldable smartphone this year, we have some bad news to bring you today - the Z Fold 6 looks largely the same as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 5. We're talking same 7.6-inch primary display and 6.2-inch cover screen, a pretty much unchanged (at least at first glance) triple rear-facing camera setup with a separate LED flash to the side, as well as a "droplet" style hinge designed to make the crease formed by repeatedly folding and unfolding the main panel as subtle as possible.









But just like the hugely popular and only subtly redesigned Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Z Fold 6 seems set to change at least one important thing about its predecessor's general appearance, trading curves for very sharp edges and thus creating an overall boxy frame that you'll either love... or love to hate.





As a direct consequence, the overall width of Samsung 's top foldable dog is likely to increase from 129.9 to 132.5mm, but with the product height tipped to go down from 154.9 to 153.5mm, the phone's maneuverability shouldn't be greatly impacted.





The thickness, meanwhile, is expected to remain unchanged, at 6.1mm (when unfolded), which obviously means Samsung will not put a stylus container on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 either. Of course, S Pen support will still be offered, but you'll need to purchase the writing and sketching accessory separately, exactly as with the Z Fold 5 .





Somewhat curiously, the folded thickness of this next-gen Samsung powerhouse is not mentioned anywhere in the latest Smartprix report, so we'll have to wait a little bit more to gain corroboration of a recent rumor calling for a reduction from 13.4 to 11mm in that department.

What about specs?





While it might seem premature to talk about the specifications of a product virtually guaranteed to come out in July so many months ahead of its official announcement, several recent reports and today's story have already painted the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a pretty much full and for the most part reliable-looking picture.









Unfortunately, this thing is no longer expected to borrow the S24 Ultra's state-of-the-art cameras, instead looking likely to settle for the same old 50 + 10 + 12MP triple shooter system as the Z Fold 5 in addition to a 10MP cover snapper and a 4MP sensor built directly into the main 7.6-inch screen.





Under the hood, a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor is essentially etched in stone, as are 12 and 16GB RAM options paired with up to 1TB storage space. Previously tipped to grow in size, the 4,400mAh battery may go unrevised after all, both in terms of its capacity and those decent but far from mind-blowing 25W charging speeds.





That doesn't leave a lot of room for major improvement, but for what it's worth, the secondary 6.2-inch display could gain Gorilla Glass Armor protection while the primary screen is likely to jump from 1,750 nits to around 2,600 nits of peak brightness. Other notable upgrades are of course still possible and could be revealed in the coming months.