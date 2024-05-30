Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
Another little piece of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design puzzle falls into place with partial camera pic
Do you like puzzles and games? Then you're probably loving how one prolific Samsung-specialized social media tipster is currently teasing the impending arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 super-flagship, revealing this bad boy's real-life design one small section at a time every few days or so.

The slow but steady unmasking of the tech giant's next big contender for the title of best foldable phone in the world started a little over a week ago with a close-up photograph of one of the Z Fold 6's rear cameras, continuing a few days later with a shot of the middle part of the handset's cover screen that mainly focused on the seemingly symmetrical left and right bezels.

Then we got another depiction of said external display just yesterday, this one centering around the top part to reveal a fairly chunky "forehead" and some decidedly asymmetrical corners. And now we're back to the aforementioned rear-facing camera system, of which we're getting another look at the main sensor today thanks to the same always knowledgeable and playful Ice Universe (this time on Weibo rather than X).

All about those subtle tweaks


If you're already getting ready to complain that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks virtually identical to its predecessor, you might not be focusing on the small but important details that often matter so much.

For instance, the lens pictured today (presumably on an actual Z Fold 6 prototype) is clearly not the same one found on the back of last year's Z Fold 5, and if you look closely enough at it, you should easily tell what's different. This new ridged design is already splitting people on social media, with some hardcore Samsung fans evidently digging the camera's revised appearance while others think it looks cheap or distracting.


Whichever of those two camps you find yourself in, it's important to keep in mind that this is most likely simply a cosmetic change essentially guaranteed to make no impact (positive or negative) on the photography performance of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Of course, the phone's triple rear-facing camera system could also get some hardware upgrades to go with this subtle design revision, but unfortunately, there aren't many recent rumors making us confident that will prove to be the case. 

Today's Z Fold 6 puzzle piece also "confirms" (for the umpteenth time) that the phone's edges will probably be a lot sharper than those of the Z Fold 5, which is another thing that you'll have to decide for yourselves if it's a good or bad change. Either way, a few things are definitely changing, so you should be able to easily distinguish between the two book-style foldables at a glance.

What specs might be changing?


While we obviously can't know for sure just yet everything that Samsung is preparing for a device tipped to see daylight in July, it could be wise to keep your expectations low as far as internal upgrades and major improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are concerned.

A (global) jump from Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processing power is all but certain already, and while the actual screen sizes may not change much, the Z Fold 6's secondary display should grow in width and come with a revised aspect ratio to provide stiffer competition for the extremely well-reviewed OnePlus Open.


Despite reportedly being a tad thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could also bump up the Fold 5's 4,400mAh battery capacity to 4,600mAh, which is likely to result in an important improvement in running times between (25W) charges when you consider the energy efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and some possible AI-powered upgrades in that same department.

Of course, AI is expected to enhance and optimize the Z Fold 6 user experience in a bunch of different ways, most of which will likely be inspired by the Galaxy S24 family while others might help us anticipate what next year's S25 series will bring to the table

It's not a spec per se, but another key thing that could change on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the Z Fold 5's universally reviled crease, which Samsung is almost certainly working on reducing... somehow.
