Another little piece of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design puzzle falls into place with partial camera pic









All about those subtle tweaks





If you're already getting ready to complain that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks virtually identical to its predecessor, you might not be focusing on the small but important details that often matter so much.





For instance, the lens pictured today (presumably on an actual Z Fold 6 prototype) is clearly not the same one found on the back of last year's Z Fold 5 , and if you look closely enough at it, you should easily tell what's different. This new ridged design is already splitting people on social media, with some hardcore Samsung fans evidently digging the camera's revised appearance while others think it looks cheap or distracting.









Whichever of those two camps you find yourself in, it's important to keep in mind that this is most likely simply a cosmetic change essentially guaranteed to make no impact (positive or negative) on the photography performance of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 .





Of course, the phone's triple rear-facing camera system could also get some hardware upgrades to go with this subtle design revision, but unfortunately, there aren't many recent rumors making us confident that will prove to be the case.





Today's Z Fold 6 puzzle piece also "confirms" (for the umpteenth time) that the phone's edges will probably be a lot sharper than those of the Z Fold 5 , which is another thing that you'll have to decide for yourselves if it's a good or bad change. Either way, a few things are definitely changing, so you should be able to easily distinguish between the two book-style foldables at a glance.

What specs might be changing?





Galaxy Z Fold 5 are concerned. While we obviously can't know for sure just yet everything that Samsung is preparing for a device tipped to see daylight in July , it could be wise to keep your expectations low as far as internal upgrades and major improvements over theare concerned.





















Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the Z Fold 5 's universally reviled crease, which It's not a spec per se, but another key thing that could change on theis the's universally reviled crease, which Samsung is almost certainly working on reducing ... somehow.