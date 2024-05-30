European Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get Snapdragon power, too
Header image is referential, showcasing the Galaxy Z Fold 5. | Image credit–PhoneArena
While Samsung is gearing up for the release of its upcoming foldable phones, rumors and leaks are flooding in like a heavy downpour. Earlier reports indicated that the book-style foldable would come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, at least for the US market. However, the situation in the EU seemed a bit uncertain – until now.
Geekbench scores reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in Europe
The Geekbench database shows a test result from a European unit with model number SM-F956B, and it is still running the Snapdragon chipset. This specific unit has 12GB of RAM, which appears to be the base capacity. It's still unclear if there will be more RAM options, like a 16GB model.
Packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is good news for European users, especially with the rumors about a price hike in the region. Aside from the upgrades in performance, the book-style foldable is also expected to get a slight boost in battery capacity, around 200mAh, bringing the Galaxy Z Fold 6's total battery (actually two batteries working together) to 4,600mAh.
However, don't expect any changes in charging speeds – they're likely to remain the same, meaning the charging will probably still cap at 25W. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to come with Android 14 (OneUI 6.0) out of the box. However, it should soon receive the next big update: Android 15 (and OneUI 7.0).
Design-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be thinner and lighter than the Z Fold 5. An early leak suggested a different aspect ratio for the external screen, and a recent photo of what appears to be the Fold 6 seems to confirm this claim.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and its clamshell sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, are expected to debut sometime in July. Whether it'll be at the start or the end of the month is still up in the air, so keep an eye out for updates.
