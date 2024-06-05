Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera: Here's what you can expect
Samsung will soon come out with the a new version of its book-like foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and even though there's quite a bit of information about the phone, we still don't know much about its cameras.
Here you will find an updated list of all the Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera upgrades that we expect to see when Samsung announces its new foldables in the first half of July, during the annual Galaxy Unpacked event.
As it stand right now, there hasn't been an abundance of leaks about the Z Fold 6's cameras, but we do know a thing or two about it. For now, there some chance that it will join the best camera phones out there, and some chance that it won't. But let's see what we have!
Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera upgrades
New sensor for the main camera
Besides all of the talk about Samsung not changing a thing about the Z Fold's camera system, a generally reputable leaker by the name @Tech_Reve claims that we will, in fact, see a new main camera with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
The new camera will allegedly be the same 200MP one featured on the company's mega flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it will be replacing the 50MP one that was on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
A new look for all protruding lenses
Okay, this is not really an upgrade of any sort, but there are so few actual upgrades rumored to come with the Z Fold 6 that we might as well talk about this change too.
Even though Samsung is said to keep the general design of the Z Fold 6 intact, it will be making some small alterations to it. In this case, it is the look of all protruding cameras, which will supposedly have a new ridged design. Take a look for yourself and let us know what you think:
New look for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cameras.
How many cameras will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 have?
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have five cameras in total, just like with its predecessor. That includes the three cameras at the back: main (wide), ultrawide, and a 3X telephoto. The other two are the selfie cameras, one of which will be embedded in the external display and the other under the inner screen.
How many megapixels will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cameras have?
Here are all of the cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the megapixels they come with:
- Main (wide-angle): 200MP
- Ultrawide: 12 MP
- 3X telephoto: 10MP
- External display selfie camera: 10MP
- Inner display selfie camera: 4MP
Galaxy Z Fold 6 expected camera specs
Here's an overview of the expected camera specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6:
- Main (wide) camera—200 MP, f/1.7, 1/1.3" sensor, Laser AF, OIS (optical image stabilization)
- Ultrawide camera—12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ field of view, 12mm equivalent
- Telephoto camera—10 MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom
- External display selfie camera—10 MP, f/2.2, embedded in the display
- Inner display selfie camera—4 MP, f/1.8, under display
All of the hardware listed above has already been used on other Samsung phone, with everything being featured on the predecessor besides the main camera, which comes with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
You can also check out our full Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs page for more detailed information about the phone.
