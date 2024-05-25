Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

By
1comment
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will draw design cues from bendable handsets from rivals and a new alleged photo seems to confirm that.

Shared by reliable leaker Ice Universe, the photo only gives us a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 6's outer screen, which is said to be wider and sharper than the Fold 5's screen.



While there's not much you can make out from the photo, it does appear that the cover display has grown wider. Per one leak, the screen will go from 57mm to more than 60mm in width, bringing it closer to the design of the OnePlus Open, which some consumers prefer because of its more usable external display.

Ice has mentioned the phone will have symmetrical bezels, but it's hard to tell if they will also be slimmer.

Previously leaked images also hint that the phone will have sharper corners than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but since today's picture only shows a part of the screen, we don't get to see the phone's edges.

Ice Universe has slowly been releasing information about the Fold 6. Recently, the leaker posted an image of the Fold 6's camera module, which appeared to corroborate a rumor that said the phone would get better cameras.

The tipster also revealed that the crease on the phone's inner screen won't be as visible as it is on the Fold 5.

The Fold 6 will also bring upgraded performance, with rumors saying it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets. It will also be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor.

For the longest time, Samsung's book-style Galaxy Z Fold handsets were considered the best foldables but that changed as competition increased. A Fold 6 with an updated design could help Samsung steal the spotlight back.

The phone will reportedly be unveiled on July 10 and since that's not too far off, more leaks are likely on the way.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid

