Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

Photo appears to show new camera for Galaxy Z Fold 6

By
0comments
Photo appears to show new camera for Galaxy Z Fold 6
A tipster has uploaded a photo of what looks like a new camera module for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

At the start of the rumor cycle, it was believed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would have the same lacklustre camera array as its predecessor, which puts it below the best camera phones of 2024.

Recently, a rumor sparked a glimmer of hope that the Z Fold 6 may ditch at least some of the current rear camera sensors, which currently have the same megapixel count as the Galaxy S24, and flaunt a better camera array than the current setup, which has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP 3x telephoto unit.

And now, reliable leaker Ice Universe has posted a photo that appears to show one of the rear cameras destined for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Although the leak only suggests that the camera module will have a new design and doesn't mention anything about the specs, we don't think Samsung will bother with a design change only to equip the new phone with the cameras as before.



Ice recently also said that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would have a less visible crease than the Fold 5, though it will very much still be there.

The handset was also spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, corroborating rumors that it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The phone will adopt a new boxier design and a wider outer screen, per previous rumors, and it's also said to be thinner and lighter.

Not everything is going to change though, with most leaks indicating that it will have the same 4,400mAh battery as the outgoing model and the same 25W charging speed as the last four models.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on July 10 and contrary to what some leaks said, it won't be accompanied by budget and premium models.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless