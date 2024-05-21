Photo appears to show new camera for Galaxy Z Fold 6
A tipster has uploaded a photo of what looks like a new camera module for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
At the start of the rumor cycle, it was believed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would have the same lacklustre camera array as its predecessor, which puts it below the best camera phones of 2024.
Recently, a rumor sparked a glimmer of hope that the Z Fold 6 may ditch at least some of the current rear camera sensors, which currently have the same megapixel count as the Galaxy S24, and flaunt a better camera array than the current setup, which has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP 3x telephoto unit.
Ice recently also said that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would have a less visible crease than the Fold 5, though it will very much still be there.
The handset was also spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, corroborating rumors that it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.
The phone will adopt a new boxier design and a wider outer screen, per previous rumors, and it's also said to be thinner and lighter.
Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on July 10 and contrary to what some leaks said, it won't be accompanied by budget and premium models.
And now, reliable leaker Ice Universe has posted a photo that appears to show one of the rear cameras destined for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Although the leak only suggests that the camera module will have a new design and doesn't mention anything about the specs, we don't think Samsung will bother with a design change only to equip the new phone with the cameras as before.
Not everything is going to change though, with most leaks indicating that it will have the same 4,400mAh battery as the outgoing model and the same 25W charging speed as the last four models.
