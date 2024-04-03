Up Next:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints it could be slimmer, lighter, and packing a screen punch
In the realm of foldable phones, the thinner and lighter, the better, and this trend is still going strong. While Samsung produces some of the best foldables, they are not always the lightest, especially when compared to rivals like OnePlus with its OnePlus Open or vivo with its vivo X Fold 3, which, with its 219 grams, aims to be the lightest book-style foldable yet. However, Samsung seems to be making strides in this area.
Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 could weigh just 239 grams, which is lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, at 253 grams. It might not seem like a big difference in everyday use, but in the world of mobile tech, it's quite a noticeable reduction.
Exclusive: Galaxy Z Fold6 weighs 239g and finally reaches the first-tier level. It weighs the same as the Voyager Black OnePlus Open— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 3, 2024
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to weigh just as much as the OnePlus Open. However, there might still be some differences in their measurements. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to be 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm thick when folded. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Open is 5.8mm and 11.7mm thick, respectively.
Moving on. The leak also hints at better resolution for both Galaxy Z Fold 6 screens, though exact numbers haven't been disclosed. The inner display is rumored to be a 7.6-inch with a 7:6 ratio, while the cover screen is said to measure 6.3 inches with a 22:9 ratio.
Continuing the exclusive leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 standard version has an unfolded thickness of 5.6mm, a folded thickness of 12.1mm, and a weight of 239 grams. The resolution of both the internal and external screens has been improved. The internal screen is 7.6 inches,…— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 3, 2024
Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6, alongside its clamshell counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, in July this year. But that's not all Samsung has in store. Rumors indicate the company might also introduce a third foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. Stay tuned for more updates!
Things that are NOT allowed: