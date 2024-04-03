Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints it could be slimmer, lighter, and packing a screen punch

Exclusive: Galaxy Z Fold6 weighs 239g and finally reaches the first-tier level. It weighs the same as the Voyager Black OnePlus Open — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 3, 2024





Galaxy Z Fold 6

OnePlus Open

Galaxy Z Fold 6

OnePlus Open

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Theis expected to weigh just as much as the. However, there might still be some differences in their measurements. Theis rumored to be 5.6mm thick when unfolded and 12.1mm thick when folded. Meanwhile, theis 5.8mm and 11.7mm thick, respectively.Moving on. The leak also hints at better resolution for bothscreens, though exact numbers haven't been disclosed. The inner display is rumored to be a 7.6-inch with a 7:6 ratio, while the cover screen is said to measure 6.3 inches with a 22:9 ratio.