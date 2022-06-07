Top-end Galaxy Z Fold 4 could offer massive storage space, but at what price?

Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is unlikely to have a slot for the S Pen stylus, there is one feature that it could copy from the Galaxy S22 Ultra: a 1TB storage option.





The South Korean giant first offered this option on 2019's Galaxy S10 Plus, which also had a microSD slot for storage expansion. 1TB smartphones are quite rare and some may argue that most everyday users don't need them, but such massive storage space could be great for power users, especially those who use phablets - a term that has been coined for phones with very large displays - and those who own foldable phones.





After all, the whole point of a foldable device is that it can help you get more done. Samsung's current best foldable smartphone , the Galaxy Z Fold 3, tops out at 512GB and it doesn't have a microSD card slot, and the Fold 4 will likely follow suit.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not have expandable memory, but 1TB should be enough for most people





SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will continue to offer 256GB and 512GB variants, and will also add a 1TB option.





The 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs $1,899 and although there have been some faint rumors about a price cut , if that doesn't materialize, the highest-end Galaxy Z Fold 4 model might cost close to $2,000, which would be ridiculously expensive and the good samaritan in me says it will be ill-timed, considering the global economic slowdown. TM Roh, there's people dying... But then again, technological advancement waits for no one...yada, yada, yada.





Anyhow, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 had a maximum RAM of 12GB, and a recent rumor had said the Fold 4 would have up to 16GB of RAM , so we can assume that this option will be for the 1TB model.





The Fold 4 is expected to be an incremental upgrade with a few important changes. While the phone is expected to retain the 7.6-inches internal and 6.2-inches outer screens, other exterior changes are on the cards, such as a less noticeable main display crease, a smaller and lighter hinge, a wider aspect ratio, and slimmer bezels.





The phone is also likely to swap out the 12MP main camera for a 50MP sensor and may flaunt a better telephoto sensor with a greater 3x zoom range. It will also most likely be powered by Qualcomm's latest premium SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.



