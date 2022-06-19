Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease

Samsung may have been the pioneer of foldable phones, but unlike many of the competitors' offerings, its bendable handsets still have a crease and if a new leaked image is anything to go by, the Galaxy Z Fold 4's main display will also have wrinkles.





Samsung's foldable handsets have come a long way and per one report , the company expects sales to more than double this year to 15 million units. At $1,800 the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is around $200 cheaper than the OG Fold. It's also lighter, more durable, and has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The third-gen Fold also has smoother displays, supports the S Pen stylus, and features an under-display camera sensor.





Its main display still has a fairly prominent crease, but that's not as bad as it may sound as most reviewers say it doesn't bother them. The crease apparently exists because of the way the hinge has been designed, which explains why phones from Chinese companies that feature a water drop hinge don't suffer from the same problem.









The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also expected to have a crease, but we have been hearing rumors that it will be less visible , 20 percent shallower to be exact.





Well-known leaker Ice Universe has today posted side-by-side images - taken at the same angle - to show us how the Fold 4's crease compares to Fold 3's. The crease is indeed less obvious, and it seems like a bigger improvement than what we had expected.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be a respectable upgrade over the Fold 3. Even though it will likely have the same general design, the screens will get wider for better usability and the phone will be equipped with much better camera sensors which should deliver results on par with high-end phones like the Galaxy S22.





This should greatly increase its chances of breaking out of the niche market into the mainstream as foldable phones aren't known for having great cameras despite their high prices. So, it's safe to assume that the Fold 4 will be amongst the best phones of the year





The Fold 4 will presumably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and will pack a 4,400mAh battery.





Samsung will reportedly announce the phone on August 10 during the Unpacked event. It will share the limelight with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 range.