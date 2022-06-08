Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting a big storage upgrade, but no 1TB option





The key specs speculated by a generally reliable Twitter leaker last week were far from revolutionary, largely confirming everyone else's suspicions that a subtly refined rather than a radically overhauled device is in the pipeline here.





But one fairly important change Yogesh Brar may have left out of his latest predictions is today "exclusively confirmed" by the even more trustworthy folks at SamMobile , undoubtedly putting a big smile on the faces of digital hoarders eagerly anticipating Samsung's next-gen clamshell foldable.

Three Z Flip 4 variants incoming





You probably don't remember this, but the original Galaxy Z Flip was sold in a single 256GB storage configuration back in early 2020, presumably due to low overall demand and a very challenging production process.





Both those issues are obviously behind Samsung now, and with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 widely projected to generate stronger demand than its already very successful precursor , it makes perfect sense to move from the Z Flip 3's two storage models to a grand total of three main variants.









In its top-of-the-line derivation, the Z Flip 4 is expected to accommodate 512 gigs of data internally... while unfortunately (and unsurprisingly) lacking a microSD card slot. This bad boy will thus follow the Z Fold 3's example, but most likely fall short of the 1TB storage provided by the highest-end and costliest versions of the existing Galaxy S22 Ultra and upcoming Z Fold 4





Of course, the Z Fold 3 doesn't come with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which the Z Flip 4 is essentially guaranteed to retain in its entry-level configuration for affordability purposes.





The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also likely to stick to the same 8GB RAM count as the Z Flip 3 in combination with both 128 and 256GB storage space. Meanwhile, SamMobile mentions nothing about this possibility, so we'll go right ahead and speculate ourselves (based on little more than a hunch) that the 512GB variant could go up to the same 12 gigs of memory as the Z Fold 3 in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.

How much will the Galaxy Z Flip 4 cost?





If we are to take SamMobile's current assumptions for granted, this is the most likely price breakdown at the moment:





128GB - $999

256GB - $1049

512GB - $1099



Then again, there are still too many unknowns in the equation to feel very confident about some suspected price tags based largely on the history of the Z Flip series.









The "problem" with relying too much on history in this case is that said history is fairly short and not entirely relevant to the future of the rapidly growing foldable category . This is a market on the verge of maturity, which means that prices could soon fall to help devices such as the Z Flip 4 (and Z Fold 4) break into the mainstream once and for all.





Call us crazy, but based on those factors and Call us crazy, but based on those factors and a somewhat vague prediction from well-known industry analyst Ross Young a while back, this is what we're currently expecting (read dreaming) in terms of recommended Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G US pricing:





128GB - $899

256GB - $949

512GB - $1049



The latter tag takes into consideration the aforementioned possibility of a RAM upgrade from 8 to 12GB, and if it ends up materializing (which is obviously a huge "if" at the moment), this pricing structure would make the familiar design, largely unchanged cameras , and same old primary screen much easier to swallow, especially with a bigger cover display and bigger battery on the Z Flip 4 compared to the Z Flip 3.