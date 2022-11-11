Samsung's stable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Android 13 updates are underway... for some users













If you're part of that category, you should definitely be on the lookout for an understandably small 360MB or so download containing November 2022 security patches in addition to some of Google's best Android 13 features and enhancements topped up with a few neat One UI 5 tweaks and customizations.





The size of this goodie pack is obviously guaranteed to grow to around a couple of gigabytes when the over-the-air update reaches non-beta testers as well, which could happen in a matter of hours or days.





It remains to be seen if "regular" owners of US unlocked Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 units will be treated to a stable Android 13 update next or if Samsung will choose to make the rollout public for the masses on the old continent ahead of other regions, as is usually the case. Either way, it shouldn't be long now... wherever you live.



