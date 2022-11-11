Samsung's stable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Android 13 updates are underway... for some users
Remember how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 followed the S21 family on the stable Android 12 bandwagon extremely quickly last year? For some reason, things appear to be going very differently for Samsung's latest foldables in comparison with the Galaxy S22 series this year as far as the official Android 13 rollout is concerned.
Instead of being second or third in line to the new OS version, as you may have expected, the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 have been beaten to the stable Android 13 punch by not only the old high-end Galaxy S20 trio and Note 20 duo but also the Galaxy A53 5G and A33 5G mid-rangers.
Following a lengthier public beta testing period than expected, however, it seems the wait is finally over... for a relatively small number of lucky Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 owners. We're talking about US-based users, which is highly unusual, and more specifically, folks stateside who participated in said beta program.
If you're part of that category, you should definitely be on the lookout for an understandably small 360MB or so download containing November 2022 security patches in addition to some of Google's best Android 13 features and enhancements topped up with a few neat One UI 5 tweaks and customizations.
The size of this goodie pack is obviously guaranteed to grow to around a couple of gigabytes when the over-the-air update reaches non-beta testers as well, which could happen in a matter of hours or days.
It remains to be seen if "regular" owners of US unlocked Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 units will be treated to a stable Android 13 update next or if Samsung will choose to make the rollout public for the masses on the old continent ahead of other regions, as is usually the case. Either way, it shouldn't be long now... wherever you live.
