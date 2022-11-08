Samsung Galaxy Foldables get a new beta One UI 5 before the final rollout begins
1
While Samsung has announced that its latest UI (user interface) will be rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 this November, it would appear that the final version of One UI needs some more time in the oven.
As of now, the South Korean Giant has released a new beta version for its latest foldables with firmware version ZVK3, as reported by Xda Developers. This release is currently being rolled out for users in the U.S., U.K., and South Korea.
Here is a quick list of what’s been addressed regarding bugs and improvements:
The latest update for your Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4 should ring you up with a notification in the next couple of days if you are a part of the Samsung Beta program. If some of the pesky issues listed above have been disturbing your foldable experience, you can also check manually if the update is available to you via the Software Update section in the Settings app.
As of now, the South Korean Giant has released a new beta version for its latest foldables with firmware version ZVK3, as reported by Xda Developers. This release is currently being rolled out for users in the U.S., U.K., and South Korea.
Now even more fun to use with the overlapping keyboard bug in horizontal mode gone!
The update is about 300 MB in size and also includes the latest Android security updates. These are essentially meant to protect Samsung users against any exploits or system-level threats that may endanger their devices or the data on them.
Latest update for Samsung foldables addresses pesky bugs
Here is a quick list of what’s been addressed regarding bugs and improvements:
- [Flip] The screen blinks while running the screen comfortably at low light
- [Fold] Overlapping keyboard in horizontal mode
- The music widget is expanded on the lock screen while using Good Lock
- My Files now properly searchable
- System UI hang-up
- Camera App Update
- [Flip] Crash occurs when you open as soon as you run the lock setting status
- Camera Pro/Pro video memory leak problem
- Other minor bug fixes
The latest update for your Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4 should ring you up with a notification in the next couple of days if you are a part of the Samsung Beta program. If some of the pesky issues listed above have been disturbing your foldable experience, you can also check manually if the update is available to you via the Software Update section in the Settings app.
Fans that don’t have access to the early builds will need to hold out just a bit longer until the beta phase is over. One-third of November has already gone by, so it won’t take that long for Samsung to start rolling out the public version of One UI 5 for their foldables.
Things that are NOT allowed: